What's in Store for AMC Entertainment's (AMC) Q3 Earnings?

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC is scheduled to report third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 2, 2020, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 36%.

Q3 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of $4.66 per share, compared with a loss of 53 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $119.5 million, indicating a decline of 90.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Factors to Note

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic is expected to get reflected in AMC Entertainment third-quarter results.



Dismal performance at admissions, food and beverage, and other theatre segments might have impacted the to-be-reported quarter’s performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Admissions, Food and beverage, and Other theatre revenues are pegged at $129 million, $48.7 million and $12.8 million, suggesting declines of 83.8%, 59.4% and 87.1%, respectively.

Also, high costs may have weighed on the third-quarter performance. Moreover, decline in traffic is likely to have negatively impacted the company’s performance in the quarter to be reported.

However, increased focus on operational efficiencies, digital enhancement, and cost saving initiatives are likely to have benefited the company in the to-be-reported quarter. It is also likely to have gained from a local language sequel in Spain. Despite the pandemic, the sequel is likely to have contributed to the box office revenues.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for AMC Entertainment this time around. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat estimates. But that's not the case here.



Earnings ESP: AMC Entertainment has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: AMC Entertainment carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zacks Investment Research

