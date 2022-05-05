What's in Store for AMC Entertainment's (AMC) Q1 Earnings?

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 9. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 42.1%.

Q1 Estimates

For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss per share has widened to 65 cents over the past seven days from 42 cents per share. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported adjusted loss per share of $1.42. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $724.5 million, compared with the year-ago reported figure of $148.3 million.

Factors to Note

AMC Entertainment’s first-quarter 2022 performance is likely to have benefited from a sharp increase in global attendance. The company’s to-be-reported quarter’s results might reflect an increase in average ticket pricing. Earlier, it had announced that the 2022 film slate is expected to be significantly stronger than 2021. The robust performance of its domestic box office bodes well.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Admissions revenues is pegged at $410 million, compared with $70 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



However, AMC Entertainment has been focused on comprehensive health and sanitation program, including enhanced cleaning procedures and upgraded air filtration efforts, to ensure maximum safety for guests. These efforts entail high costs, which might have weighed on the first-quarter performance. Monthly cash burns are likely to have negatively impacted the to-be-reported quarter’s performance. During fourth-quarter 2021, cash burn was approximately $75 million per month.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. price-eps-surprise | AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Quote

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for AMC Entertainment this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: AMC Entertainment has an Earnings ESP of -16.92%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Golden Entertainment, Inc. GDEN has an Earnings ESP of +7.72% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Shares of Golden Entertainment have gained 40.4% in the past year. GDEN's earnings surpassed the consensus mark thrice in the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 204.7%.



Callaway Golf Company ELY has an Earnings ESP of +7.22% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of Callaway have declined 24.5% in the past year. ELY's earnings surpassed the consensus mark in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 1,047.2%.



DraftKings Inc. DKNG has an Earnings ESP of +6.69% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of DraftKings have fallen 64.9% in the past six months. DKNG's earnings surpassed the consensus mark in one of the trailing four quarters and missed three, the average miss being 28.6%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.