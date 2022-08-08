What's in Store for Alpha and Omega's (AOSL) Q4 Earnings?

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited AOSL is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 10.



For the fiscal fourth quarter, the company expects revenues of $190 million (+/- $10 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is also pegged at $190 million, indicating an improvement of 7.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 86 cents per share, indicating a decline of 9.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The company’s bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 16.5%, on average.

Factors at Play

Alpha and Omega is expected to have gained from the strong battery protection business in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.



The pandemic-induced growing sales of gaming, TVs and home appliances are expected to have benefited the company’s performance in the consumer end-market in the fiscal fourth quarter.



The growing shipments of Alpha and Omega’s products required in computing and gaming applications are expected to have contributed well to its performance in the quarter to be reported.



Strengthening momentum across new gaming systems and PC graphics card platforms is anticipated to have aided the company’s multi-socket design wins in the fiscal fourth quarter.



The increasing uptake of gaming applications and digital power solutions is expected to have driven growth in the company’s graphics card business.



The company’s growing momentum among power tools customers is expected to have benefited its fiscal fourth-quarter performance.



However, supply-chain disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic are likely to have continued acting as headwinds for the company.



The pandemic-led lockdowns in Shanghai, which impacted AOSL’s back-end packaging and testing operations in April, are expected to have hurt top-line growth of the company in the quarter under review.



Additionally, sluggish demand for home appliances in the consumer market is likely to have been concerning.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Alpha and Omega this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Alpha and Omega has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

