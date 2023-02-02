What's in Store for Alpha and Omega's (AOSL) Q2 Earnings?

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor AOSL is scheduled to report its second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 6.



For the fiscal second quarter, AOSL expects revenues of $195 million (+/- $3 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $197.65 million, indicating growth of 2.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported value.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 91 cents per share, indicating a fall of 24.2% from the previous-year quarter’s reported figure.



AOSL’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average being 9.37%.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Price and EPS Surprise

Key Factors to Note

Alpha and Omega’s continuous growth in product and technology roadmaps, enhanced manufacturing capability, and deepening customer relationships are expected to have benefited its fiscal second-quarter performance.



Alpha and Omega’s continuous growth in graphics cards, tablets and notebooks is likely to have benefited the company’s Computing segment in the quarter under review. The growing adoption of its high-performance low and medium-voltage MOSFETs in the data center space is likely to have been a tailwind.



The company’s increasing gaming shipments are expected to have contributed well to the performance of its Consumer segment in the to-be-reported quarter.



AOSL’s robust battery protection products and solid momentum among customers are expected to have benefited its Communication segments. Also, the growing momentum of the company’s high-end models across the United States, Korea and China is likely to have contributed well.



The Power Supply and Industrial segment is expected to have benefited from Alpha and Omega’s strength in quick chargers and robust designs in multiple devices.



However, supply-chain disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic are likely to have continued acting as headwinds for the company.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for AOSL this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



AOSL has an Earnings ESP of +13.19% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Advanced Energy Industries AEIS has an Earnings ESP of +3.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Advanced Energy Industries is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEIS’ earnings is pegged at $1.58 per share, suggesting an increase of 16.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Endava DAVA has an Earnings ESP of +1.47% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Endava is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 15. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAVA’s earnings is pegged at 68 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 7.9% from the prior-year period’s reported figure.



Analog Devices ADI has an Earnings ESP of +1.13% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Analog Devices is scheduled to release its first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 15. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADI’s earnings is pegged at $2.59 per share, suggesting an increase of 33.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

