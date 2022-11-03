What's in Store for Alliant Energy (LNT) in Q3 Earnings?

Alliant Energy Corporation LNT is slated to release third-quarter 2022 financial results on Nov 7, after market close. Alliant Energy witnessed an earnings surprise of 8.6% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Consider

Alliant Energy’s new 50 megawatt (MW) solar project, which started operating during the third quarter, is likely to have contributed to the period’s earnings.



Rising demand from the residential and commercial customer groups are likely to have boosted LNT’s third-quarter performance. Alliant Energy’s team is working efficiently to control costs, which might also benefit the company’s performance.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2022 earnings per share is pegged at $1.04, indicating a nearly 2% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What the Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Alliant Energy this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here, as you will see below.

Alliant Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Alliant Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Alliant Energy Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: Alliant Energy has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, LNT carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in this reporting cycle.



Brookfield Renewable Partners BEP is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on Nov 4. BEP has an Earnings ESP of +28.57% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BEP’s 2022 and 2023 earnings per unit indicates 62.3% and 132.9% year-over-year growth, respectively.



Ameren Corporation AEE is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on Nov 4. AEE has an Earnings ESP of +1.4% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Ameren’s long-term (three to five-year) earnings growth is currently pegged at 7.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEE’s 2022 and 2023 EPS indicates 6.2% and 7% year-over-year growth, respectively.



The AES Corporation AES is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on Nov 4. AES has an Earnings ESP of +3.42% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



AES Corp.’s long-term earnings growth is currently pegged at 8.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AES’ 2022 and 2023 EPS indicates 5.9% and 10% year-over-year growth, respectively.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.