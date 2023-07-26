What's in Store for Alliance Resource (ARLP) in Q2 Earnings?

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. ARLP is scheduled to release second-quarter 2023 earnings on Jul 31, before market open. The firm delivered an earnings surprise of 12.4% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Note

Alliance Resource Partners’ second-quarter earnings are likely to have been impacted by the decline in coal price realization. Mild weather conditions during the second quarter and a decline in natural gas prices are likely to have an adverse impact on the demand for coal in the reported quarter.



An improvement in Oil and Gas royalty volumes is expected to have boosted ARLP’s performance in the second quarter. The opportunistic buyback of units during the first half is likely to have a positive impact on earnings.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues and earnings per unit is pegged at $662.1 million and $1.27, respectively. The top and bottom lines indicate a year-over-year increase of 7.4% and 3.25%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Alliance Resource Partners this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Price and EPS Surprise

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. price-eps-surprise | Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +2.36%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, ARLP carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat for the to-be-reported quarter.



Warrior Met Coal HCC is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 2, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.50% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



TC Energy TRP is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 28, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.66% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Murphy USA MUSA is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 2 after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.20% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

