What's in Store for Allegiant Travel (ALGT) in Q1 Earnings?

Allegiant Travel Company ALGT is scheduled to report first-quarter 2024 results on May 7 after market close.

ALGT has a promising earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four preceding quarters and missing in one, the average beat being 34.56%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current-quarter loss has widened to 84 cents per share from 43 cents in the past 60 days.

Let us take a look at the factors that are likely to have influenced ALGT’s performance in the quarter under review.

The surge in air travel demand is expected to boost passenger revenues in the first quarter of 2024.

Air traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles) for scheduled service is likely to increase 0.4% year over year, per our estimates. Our model projects capacity (measured in available seat miles or ASMs) to rise 4.9% from the year-ago reported figure. Our model expects the load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) to increase 1% year over year, with the surge in capacity being more than the increase in traffic.

Fuel expenses are likely to have hurt the bottom line in the soon-to-be-reported quarter. Even though fuel prices have come down from the highs witnessed a year ago, the same has remained at an elevated level. Our model estimates the average fuel cost per gallon for the March end quarter in 2024 to be $2.85, lower than the $3.20 reported in the fourth quarter of 2023.

What Our Model Says

Our model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ALGT this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

ALGT currently has an Earnings ESP of -49.49% and Zacks Rank #3.

Highlights of Q4

Quarterly earnings per share came in at 11 cents against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 67 cents. Operating revenues of $611 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $601.5 million but decreased marginally on a year-over-year basis.

Passenger revenues, which accounted for the bulk (91%) of the top line, fell 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Air traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles) for scheduled service grew 3.2% year over year in the quarter under review. Capacity (measured in available seat miles or ASMs) rose 5.7% from the year-ago number.

