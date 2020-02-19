What's in Store for Aimmune (AIMT) This Earnings Season?

We expect investors to focus on Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc.’s AIMT updates related to the commercialization plan for its newly approved peanut allergy drug, Palforzia [Peanut (Arachis hypogaea) Allergen Powder-dnfp], during fourth-quarter 2019 earnings call.

The company’s earnings record has been dismal so far with negative surprises in three of the last four quarters while a beat in one. The four-quarter miss is 4.06%, on average. In the last reported quarter, Aimmune came up with a negative surprise of 1.98%.

Shares of Aimmune have rallied 20.9% in the past year against the industry’s decrease of 3%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Factors to Watch

In January 2020, the FDA approved Aimmune’s lead pipeline candidate AR101 for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy under the trade name, Palforzia. The drug is the first FDA-approved product in the company’s portfolio. We expect Aimmune to provide an update on its commercialization plan for the launch of the drug during fourth-quarter earnings call.

Following this nod, Palforzia becomes the first approved therapy to address the given patient population.

Palforzia, an oral immunotherapy is designed to reduce the incidence and severity of allergic reactions including anaphylaxis, which may occur due to accidental exposure to peanut. The drug is to be administered in conjunction with peanut-avoidant diet and only in patients with confirmed diagnosis of peanut allergy.

However, the prescribing information on Palforzia comes with a boxed warning.

Regulatory activities regarding the introduction of Palforzia and the ongoing clinical studies are likely to have escalated the operating expense in the fourth quarter. However, completion of certain clinical studies on Palforzia might have partially offset this rise in expenses.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Aimmune this season. The right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of a positive surprise. But that is not the case here.You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Aimmune has an Earnings ESP of -0.96%.

Zacks Rank: Aimmune carries a Zacks Rank #3, which increases the predictive power of ESP. However, its negative ESP leaves surprise prediction inconclusive.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few healthcare stocks worth considering with the right mix of elements to beat estimates this time around.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. CLVS has an Earnings ESP of +0.81% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is scheduled to release earnings results on Feb 24.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. SAGE has an Earnings ESP of +2.74% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to release earnings results on Feb 27.

Immunomedics, Inc. IMMU has an Earnings ESP of +3.37% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Free: Zacks’ Single Best Stock Set to Double

Today you are invited to download our latest Special Report that reveals 5 stocks with the most potential to gain +100% or more in 2020. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



This pioneering tech ticker had soared to all-time highs and then subsided to a price that is irresistible. Now a pending acquisition could super-charge the company’s drive past competitors in the development of true Artificial Intelligence. The earlier you get in to this stock, the greater your potential gain.

See 5 Stocks Set to Double>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.