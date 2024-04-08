What's in Store for Aehr Test Systems' (AEHR) Q3 Earnings?

Aehr Test Systems AEHR is slated to report third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Apr 9.



For the fiscal third quarter, the company expects revenues of $7.6 million per the latest preliminary results.



The consensus mark for fiscal third-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss between 3 cents and 4 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same stands at a loss of 4 cents, which compares unfavorably with a gain of 17 cents per share projected 30 days ago.



The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once, the average surprise being 8.2%.

Factors to Consider

Growing traction of silicon carbide or SiC and gallium nitride or GaN wafer level burn-in across a wide variety of applications might have contributed well to the company’s fiscal third-quarter results.



Shifts in customers’ product mix, as a result of which AEHR may have witnessed solid adoption of WaferPak and Wafer Contractors, are likely to have been positive.



Strengthening momentum across the FOX family of products might have been another positive.



Also, strength in the FOX-NP system and FOX-XP multi-wafer test and burn-in systems are likely to have driven AEHR’s customer momentum in the to-be-reported quarter.



The growing proliferation of electric vehicles and having them coming online with specific designs for inverters and onboard chargers, is expected to have been a tailwind for Aehr Test Systems.



This is expected to have continued boosting the adoption of wafer-level burn-in equipment.



However, delays in wafer-level burn-in system orders for semiconductor devices used in electric vehicles, per the preliminary results, are expected to have hurst upcoming results.



Further, sluggish semiconductor capital spending, particularly in automotive applications, is likely to have been a major concern.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Aehr Test Systems this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



AEHR has an Earnings ESP of -22.10%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



The company carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may consider, as our model shows that they have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Mr. Cooper Group COOP has an Earnings ESP of +7.40% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Mr. Cooper Group is set to announce first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 24. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COOP’s earnings is pinned at $2.07 per share, indicating growth of 76.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



AptarGroup ATR has an Earnings ESP of +0.59% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



AptarGroup is set to announce first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 25. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATR’s earnings is pinned at $1.13 per share, indicating growth of 19% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



AZZ AZZ has an Earnings ESP of +8.06% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



AZZ is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Apr 22. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AZZ’s earnings is pegged at 70 cents per share, suggesting a jump from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of 30 cents per share.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

