What's in Store for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) in Q2 Earnings?

Aehr Test Systems AEHR is slated to report second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Jan 9.



For the fiscal second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $20.1 million, indicating 35.6% growth from the year-ago reported quarter.



The consensus mark for fiscal second-quarter earnings is pinned at 18 cents per share, implying a rise of 12.5% from the prior-year reported figure.



The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 33.4%, on average.

Factors to Consider

The growing proliferation of electric vehicles and having them coming online with specific designs for inverters and onboard chargers is expected to have been a tailwind for Aehr Test Systems.



Strength in production wafer level burn-in equipment for silicon carbide semiconductors is expected to have continued benefiting the upcoming results.



These products are expected to have aided the company in winning new customers during the quarter under review.



Strengthening momentum across the FOX family of products might have been another positive.



Increasing shipment of FOXTM WaferPak full wafer Contactors might have contributed well to the company’s top-line growth.



Also, strength in the FOX-NP system and FOX-XP multi-wafer test and burn-in systems are likely to have driven AEHR’s customer momentum in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, the challenging global macroeconomic environment and growing economic uncertainties are likely to be reflected in Aehr Test Systems’ fiscal second-quarter results.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Aehr Test Systems this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



AEHR has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



The company carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Alphabet GOOGL currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +15.16%.



Alphabet shares have gained 56.2% over a year. The long-term earnings growth rate for GOOGL is projected at 16.6%.

Amazon AMZN has an Earnings ESP of +29.94% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Amazon shares have gained 67.9% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for AMZN is projected at 28.5%.

Expedia Group EXPE has an Earnings ESP of +7.76% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Expedia shares have gained 53.9% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for EXPE is projected at 25.3%.

