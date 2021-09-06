What's in Store for Academy Sports and Outdoors' (ASO) Q2 Earnings?

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Sep 9. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 96.9%.

Factors to Note

The company’s second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from robust consumer demand across all markets and merchandise divisions, primarily Sports & Recreation. Robust e-commerce sales might get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s top line. Robust comparable sales is likely to have sustained in the quarter under review owing to strong demand across product categories and geographic regions. The company’s second-quarter sales may have gained from government issued stimulus checks.



The company’s customer base has been increasing. Improvement in demand for indoor and outdoor games, bikes, fitness equipment and outdoor cooking bodes well. Gross margin in the quarter is likely to have benefited from enhanced merchandise margins from a favorable mix shift and increase in average unit retails.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Academy Sports and Outdoors this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Academy Sports and Outdoors, which shares space with Vista Outdoor Inc. VSTO, Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. RGR and American Outdoor Brands, Inc. AOUT, has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.



