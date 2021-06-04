What's in Store for Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) Q1 Earnings?

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Jun 8. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 75.8%.

Factors to Note

The company’s first-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from robust consumer demand across all markets and merchandise divisions, primarily Sports & Recreation. Robust e-commerce sales are likely to get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s top line. In fourth-quarter 2020, e-commerce sales rose 60.7% driven by growth in website visit. Moreover, increase in demand for indoor and outdoor games, bikes, fitness equipment and outdoor cooking bode well. However, soft performance of the company’s businesses including licensed apparel, team sports equipment, apparel and footwear and back-to-school might have dented performance.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Academy Sports and Outdoors this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Academy Sports and Outdoors, which shares space with Vista Outdoor Inc. VSTO, Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. RGR and American Outdoor Brands, Inc. AOUT, has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #1.



