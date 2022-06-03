What's in Store for Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) Q1 Earnings?

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Jun 7. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.4%.

Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal first-quarter bottom line is pegged at $1.40 per share, indicating a decline of 25.9% from $1.89 reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.43 billion, suggesting a decrease of 9.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Factors to Note

Academy Sports and Outdoors’ fiscal first-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from a focus on product innovation (such as Yellowstone apparel and outdoor pizza ovens), enhancement of customer shopping experience (in-store and online), improvement of merchandise planning and allocation capabilities, increase in targeted marketing, and strengthening of the supply chain. The company’s customer base has been increasing. Partnerships with key national brands, such as Nike, adidas, Under Armour, Columbia and The North Face, are encouraging.



Progress toward the development of a stronger omnichannel business may have driven the company’s performance in the fiscal first quarter. However, inflation, supply-chain blockages and the prospect of tough prior-year comparisons may have weighed on the to-be-reported quarter’s performance. In fiscal 2022, the company expects comparable sales to decline in the range of 4% to 10%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Academy Sports and Outdoors this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Academy Sports and Outdoors has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



