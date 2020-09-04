What's in Store for ABM Industries (ABM) in Q3 Earnings?

ABM Industries Inc. ABM is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Sep 8, after market close.

Let’s check out how things have shaped up for the announcement.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2020 revenues is pegged at $1.44 billion, indicating a 12.6% year-over-year decline. The expected downside can be attributed to coronavirus-related disruptions, facility closures, and service-scope changes, mainly within the Aviation, Technical Solutions and Education segments. These, however, might have been partially offset by huge demand for COVID-19-related Work Orders (tags) in the Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing and Education segments.

The consensus mark for earnings stands at 43 cents per share, suggesting a significant 28.3% decline year on year.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ABM Industries this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ABM Industries has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

ABM Industries Incorporated Price and Consensus

ABM Industries Incorporated price-consensus-chart | ABM Industries Incorporated Quote

Performance of Some Services Companies

Equifax EFX reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.60 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1% and improved 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $982.8 million outpaced the consensus estimate by 6.4% and improved 12% year over year.

TransUnion TRU reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 66 cents per share that outpaced the consensus mark by 34.7% but declined 4.3% year over year. Total revenues of $634 million beat the consensus mark by 6.2% but decreased 4% year over year.

Rollins, Inc.’s ROL reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 23 cents per share, beating the consensus mark by 35.3% and increasing 9.5% year over year. Revenues of $553.3 million beat the consensus mark by 2.2% and improved 5.6% year over year.

