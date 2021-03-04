What's in Store for ABM Industries (ABM) in Q1 Earnings?

ABM Industries Inc. ABM is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Mar 9, after market close.

Let’s check out how things have shaped up for the announcement.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2021 revenues is pegged at $1.50 billion, indicating 6.9% year-over-year decline. The expected downside could be due to coronavirus-related client disruptions, such as facility closures and service-scope changes within the company's Aviation and Technical Solutions segments.

The consensus mark for earnings stands at 58 cents per share, suggesting growth of 48.7% year on year. The bottom line is likely to have benefited from higher margin improvement in Work Orders and persistent management of direct labor to align with the operating environment. The company’s continuous operational investments in its EnhancedClean program and re-engaged corporate projects within certain areas like information technology (which were previously paused due to the pandemic) are likely to have aided the bottom line.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ABM Industries this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ABM Industries has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

ABM Industries Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise

ABM Industries Incorporated price-eps-surprise | ABM Industries Incorporated Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming release.

Broadridge BR has an Earnings ESP of +0.33% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

S&P Global SPGI has an Earnings ESP of +0.52% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Waste Management WM has an Earnings ESP of +1.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.



See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Waste Management, Inc. (WM): Get Free Report



ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR): Free Stock Analysis Report



S&P Global Inc. (SPGI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.