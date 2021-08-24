What's in Store for 1-800 FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) in Q4 Earnings?

1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. FLWS is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Aug 26.



The company expects to achieve total consolidated revenue growth in the range of 10% to 14% compared with the year-ago period, which included record top and bottom-line growth resulting from the surge in e-commerce demand and significantly lower year-over-year digital marketing pricing associated with the initial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $472.4 million, indicating growth of 13.03% from the year-ago quarter.



The company anticipates achieving adjusted EBITDA between $25 million and $30 million compared with $32.5 million in the prior-year period.



The bottom line is expected to be between 18 cents and 20 cents per share. The company had reported earnings of 23 cents per share in the year-ago period.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter earnings has remained steady at 20 cents per share over the past 30 days, indicating decline of 13.04% from the year-ago quarter.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 43.97%.

Factors to Note

For the fiscal fourth quarter, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM expects strong e-commerce revenue growth (including contributions from PMall), partially offset by the shift of some Easter revenues into the company’s fiscal third quarter.



The company’s top line is expected to have benefited from the consistent performance of its floral products and garden merchandise business along with the anticipated contributions from the acquisition of PersonalizationMall.com.



In the to-be-reported quarter, Floriology NOW, an innovative online education platform powered by BloomNet, announced collaboration with BloomyPro, a Netherlands-based floral software provider, to offer florists and floral designers the excitement and expanded creativity of 3D virtual floral design.



1-800-Flowers.com launched its new Love Makes a Family campaign featuring a series of heartwarming videos capturing the impact of a mother's limitless love. The campaign is part of the brand's ongoing efforts to foster community and belonging with its broad and diverse customer base.



In the third quarter of fiscal 2021, revenues from the three business segments, Gourmet Foods and Gift Baskets, Consumer Floral and BloomNet were up 82.7%, 70.6% and 27.7%, respectively compared with the prior-year period driven by e-commerce growth of 83.2%.



Moreover, an expanded range of products and services, is likely to have contributed to Gourmet Foods and Gift Basket segment’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter.



In the fiscal fourth quarter, Harry & David introduced an online gourmet butcher shop called Harry & David Fine Meats with nearly 60 products, creating a convenient destination for high-quality beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.



However, increased costs from third-party shipping vendors, rising transportation costs and higher digital marketing costs are expected to have reflected on margins.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



1-800-FLOWERS.COM has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

