What's in Store for 1-800 FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) in Q3 Earnings?

1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. FLWS is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Apr 30.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third quarter has moved down 3 cents over the past 30 days to loss of 17 cents, wider than a loss of 16 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average positive surprise being 13.7%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.



Factors to Note



1-800 FLOWERS.COM’s top line is expected to have benefited from the consistent performance in floral products and garden merchandise business.



Growth in Harry & David, the largest brand in the company’s largest segment, Gourmet, Food and Gift Baskets business has been driven by continued digital transformation of its marketing programs complemented by strong merchandising programs.

Such programs are expected to have attracted new customers, including a younger demographic, while also deepening engagement with existing customers during the quarter.



Notably, the brand represented more than 75% of the company’s total second-quarter fiscal 2020 revenues.



In to-be-reported quarter, strong demand in wholesale Gift Baskets business is expected to have been fueled by new product designs, an expanded customer list and the addition of the company’s newest brands, Shari’s Berries, acquired in August, last year.



Moreover, an expanded range of products and services, including advertising in digital directory, hard goods such as vases and glassware and cut flowers and greenery is likely to have contributed to BloomNet segment’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, a tight labor market and rising labor costs, tariffs and tariff uncertainty and rising transportation costs are expected to have weighed on margins.



Key Developments in Q3



1-800-FLOWERS.COM announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire PersonalizationMall.com, a leading online retailer of personalized products, making it the wholly owned subsidiary of the company.



The acquisition, for $252 million in cash (subject to certain working capital and other adjustments), includes the PersonalizationMall.com website and the latter’s new, state-of-the-art 360,000 square foot production and distribution facility in Bolingbrook, IL.



What Our Model Says



According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



1-800-FLOWERS.COM has an Earnings ESP of -21.2% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Stocks to Consider



Here are a few companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:



Pixelworks PXLW has an Earnings ESP of +5.26% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shopify Inc. SHOP has an Earnings ESP of +5.85% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Etsy, Inc. ETSY has an Earnings ESP of +8.17% and a Zacks Rank #2.



