What's in Store Ahead of Seagate's (STX) Q4 Earnings Release

Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Jul 21.



The company projects fiscal fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings of $1.90 (+/-20 cents) per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has been steady at $1.92, which suggests a decline of 4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Seagate expects fiscal fourth-quarter revenues of $2.8 billion (+/- $150 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.8 billion, which marks a decline of 7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported tally.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Price and EPS Surprise

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC price-eps-surprise | Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Quote



The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the three of last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.2%, on average. In the past year, shares of the company have lost 8% of their value against the industry’s decline of 61.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors Setting the Tone for Q4

Seagate’s mass storage capacity solutions, especially nearline products, are likely to have witnessed continued momentum driven by strong cloud data center demand and recovery in the enterprise market in the about-to-be-reported quarter.



The company’s mass capacity portfolio is expected to reflect incremental gains from multiple varieties of its 20-terabyte drives in addition to 18-terabyte drives. In the last reported quarter, revenues from mass capacity storage increased 18.8% year over year to $1.9 billion. Nearline revenue surged 24% year over year owing to strong uptake of 18 TB drives and initial shipments of 20 TB drives.



Healthy demand for solid-state drives or SSDs in data centers and increased gaming activities are expected to have lifted sales of gaming SSDs on improving demand from notebooks and video game consoles. This is likely to have favored the top line in the to-be-reported quarter.



Higher uptake of high-definition cameras, longer data retention rates and the implementation of emerging tech like AI and analytics is driving the video and image applications market revenues.



Seagate’s Lyve Cloud business is likely to have seen healthy traction among customers. Lyve Cloud is the company’s storage-as-a-service platform (only S3-compatible) intended primarily to help business organizations manage exponential unstructured data growth. In May 2022, Seagate announced its expansion strategy for its Lyve Cloud, including three new Lyve Cloud regions in the United States (in Dallas, Oklahoma City and Washington DC) and the new regions in Germany, India, Japan and the U.K. These new regions will be complementary to the company’s Singapore Lyve region and the existing regions in the United States, taking the total to 10 regions with 16 availability zones.



However, declining trends witnessed in PC shipments in the second quarter of the calendar year 2022 are likely to have negatively impacted HDD sales in the company’s performance in the quarter under review.

Further, supply chain-induced semiconductor component shortages and logistics bottlenecks and subsequent high costs are likely to have affected the company’s performance in the fiscal fourth quarter. Increasing expenses on product enhancements amid stiff competition in the storage market are likely to have put pressure on the bottom line in the quarter under review.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Seagate this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Seagate has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

