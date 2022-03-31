What's Happening With Vicor Stock?

Vicor stock (NASDAQ:VICR), a company that designs and produces modular power components and systems, has declined by 15% over the last month (about 21 trading days), considerably underperforming the S&P 500, which gained about 2% over the same period. Vicor stock has been on a weak footing for some time now, falling by almost 60% from its highs of November 2021. There are a couple of factors driving the sell-off. Firstly, Vicor’s quarterly revenue growth has cooled considerably in recent quarters, apparently due to ongoing semiconductor component shortages and capacity constraints. Over Q3 2021, Vicor’s top line grew by just about 9% year-over-year, while it slowed further to about 7% in Q4 2021, down from levels of over 30% in Q4 2020. Separately, there have been recent reports that Nvidia, one of Vicor’s largest customers, might exclude Vicor parts from its latest artificial intelligence chips, in what could come as a big blow for Vicor’s advanced products business. Moreover, the broader market pivot away from richly valued tech stocks is also likely hurting Vicor, which traded at an earnings multiple of over 100x at its peak, back in November 2021.

However, now that VICR stock has seen a decline of about 15% over the last month, will it continue its downward trajectory in the near term, or is a rise imminent? Going by historical performance, there is a higher chance of a decline in Vicor stock over the next month. Out of 218 instances in the last ten years that VICR stock saw a twenty-one-day decline of 15% or more, 78 of them resulted in VICR stock rising over the subsequent one-month period (twenty-one trading days). This historical pattern reflects 78 out of 218, or only about a 36% chance of a rise in VICR stock over the coming month. See our analysis on Vicor Chance of A Rise for more details.

Calculation of ‘Event Probability’ and ‘Chance of Rise’ using last ten years’ data

After moving -17% or more over five days, the stock rose in the next five days on 40% of the occasions.

After moving -7.6% or more over ten days, the stock rose in the next ten days on 52% of the occasions.

After moving -15% or more over a twenty-one-day period, the stock rose in the next twenty-one days on 36% of the occasions.

Returns Mar 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] VICR Return -15% -50% 320% S&P 500 Return 2% -6% 99% Trefis MS Portfolio Return 2% -9% 259%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 3/29/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

