What’s Happening With The Child Tax Credit

If your family welcomed the extra breathing from the Child Tax Credit (CTC) monthly payments that rolled out in mid-2021 and abruptly ended with a final payment in December 2021, you may be wondering: Are they coming back?

The short answer is maybe—and it will be a while before we know for sure. Here’s how to understand the current status of those payments, their origins and how to handle payments you might have already received on your upcoming taxes.

Where Did the Monthly Child Tax Credit Payments Come From?

Before the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, eligible families could claim the CTC on their yearly tax return.

This tax credit wasn’t a direct payment, but eligible families received a partially-refundable credit of up to $2,000 per child. Partially refundable tax credits are those where part of the credit received can be credited to your account as a tax payment.

However, the Child Tax Credit got a makeover when Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Here’s what changed:

More money. The CTC was increased to up to $3,600 per child (under age six) and up to $3,000 per child under age 18).

The CTC was increased to up to $3,600 per child (under age six) and up to $3,000 per child under age 18). Monthly payments. Families could receive advanced CTC payments of either up to $300 per eligible child per month, depending on the kids’ ages and the family’s income.

Families could receive advanced CTC payments of either up to $300 per eligible child per month, depending on the kids’ ages and the family’s income. Expanded eligibility. Low-income families were eligible for the full tax credit.

Low-income families were eligible for the full tax credit. Credit is fully refundable. Unlike before the Act, the CTC was made fully refundable.

To figure out how much you’re eligible for, you can use this handy child tax credit calculator.

Here’s a simple timeline of the Child Tax Credit since it was created in 1997:

1997: The Taxpayer Relief Act of 1997 establishes the nonrefundable Child Tax Credit of up to $400 per child in 1998, and $500 thereafter.

The Taxpayer Relief Act of 1997 establishes the nonrefundable Child Tax Credit of up to $400 per child in 1998, and $500 thereafter. 2017: The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act temporarily increases the Child Tax Credit to up to $2,000 per child.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act temporarily increases the Child Tax Credit to up to $2,000 per child. March 2021: The American Rescue Act of 2021 temporarily increases the Child Tax Credit up to $3,600 per child (under age six) and up to $3,000 per child (under age 18). This tax credit is changed to fully refundable, and a provision is made to send part of the annual credit in advance monthly payments to eligible families through December 2021. The Act also expanded the age to include 17 year olds and allowing families to receive 50% of the credit as monthly payments.

The American Rescue Act of 2021 temporarily increases the Child Tax Credit up to $3,600 per child (under age six) and up to $3,000 per child (under age 18). This tax credit is changed to fully refundable, and a provision is made to send part of the annual credit in advance monthly payments to eligible families through December 2021. The Act also expanded the age to include 17 year olds and allowing families to receive 50% of the credit as monthly payments. July 2021: The U.S. Treasury sends the first monthly round of CTC advance payments to families of more than 60 million children.

The U.S. Treasury sends the first monthly round of CTC advance payments to families of more than 60 million children. December 2021: Congress fails to renew the advance Child Tax Credit payments, which would have been part of the Build Back Better Act, and the payments expire.

Congress fails to renew the advance Child Tax Credit payments, which would have been part of the Build Back Better Act, and the payments expire. January 2022: No monthly CTC payments are sent to families.

Why Did the Expanded Child Tax Payments Stop?

In December 2021, Congress failed to pass the Build Back Better Act, which would have extended the monthly CTC payments for one more year.

And although the monthly payments have expired, eligible families can still claim the full Child Tax Credit on their income taxes when they file their 2022 taxes (in 2023).

For 2021 taxes, families can claim all or part of the credit, depending on how much they opted to receive in monthly payments.

Currently, the Build Back Better Act is stalled in the Senate. While President Joe Biden wants to make the advanced payments permanent, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) opposed continuing the advanced CTC payments without a work requirement attached, essentially killing the legislation.

Unfortunately, this means that the direct monthly payments to families aren’t likely to continue without further negotiations within the Senate.

However, there’s the possibility that the Build Back Better Act will be broken out into smaller pieces of legislation, though it’s uncertain if that would include continuation of the monthly CTC payments.

What Is a “Work Requirement”?

A “work requirement” can be attached to some social spending programs at the state level. This means that if you don’t work enough hours to qualify, you won’t be eligible to receive the benefit.

However, economists and social welfare researchers say that work requirements would harm the children most in need of these monthly funds.

According to Dr. Leah Hamilton, associate professor of social work at Appalachian State University and co-author of the Social Policy Institute’s September 2021 study, “Employment, Financial and Well-being Effects of the 2021 Expanded Child Tax Credit,” loosening work requirements on social benefit programs can help parents find more stable employment and lead to less reliance on government assistance in following years.

“The unconditional CTC also creates an important safety net for children whose parents may be vulnerable to volatility in the low-wage labor market, or have disabilities or (other barriers to employment),” she says. “Rather than incentivizing families towards economic independence, (work requirements) have simply excluded the most vulnerable children from assistance due to their parents’ complex barriers to employment.”

What Kind of Impact Have These Payments Had on Families?

According to researchers, the advanced payments have had a significant effect on child poverty rates. For example, the Columbia Center on Poverty and Social Policy found that the first round of advanced payments in July 2021 reduced monthly child poverty rates by 26%.

This figure translates to keeping 3 million children from sinking below the poverty line. In November 2021, that month’s payments decreased the monthly poverty rate by 29.4%.

Research from the same organization also indicates these payments gave families the ability to:

Increase emergency savings (74.8%)

Pay for housing, food and utilities (66.6%)

Purchase clothes and other essentials for children (58.1%)

Buy more/better food for their families (49%)

Hamilton says that one-quarter of survey respondents in the Social Policy Institute’s study said they’d use their monthly payments for child care.

“One of the greatest barriers to employment for many low-income families is the astronomical cost of childcare,” Hamilton says. Thus, seeing families opt to use the monthly payments for child care expenses wasn’t surprising.

“The proportion of parents citing the need to care for children as a reason for their unemployment was cut by a quarter for families making less than $50,000 per year and roughly 30% for those making $50,000-$99,999 in the three months before and after the monthly payments began in July. We hypothesize that [these payments] may be offsetting the high cost of childcare and removing barriers to employment for low and middle-income families.”

However, these positive changes could only continue as long as families received monthly payments.

With the payments abruptly ending, families will likely have to make tough decisions about staying in the workforce and caring for their children. This challenge is further compounded by data that shows that less than 20% of families eligible for child care subsidies actually receive them.

Beyond childcare, the end of the CTC monthly payments means that families who felt they finally had breathing room in their monthly expenses could quickly feel the crunch again.

How Will the Advanced Payments Impact My 2021 Taxes?

While you wait for Congress to sort out the status of the advanced payments, you’re likely curious about how to deal with the ones you’ve received come tax time.

According to Paul T. Joseph, attorney, certified public accountant and founder of Joseph & Joseph Tax & Payroll, the IRS began sending letters (Letter 6419) to taxpayers in December 2021 regarding the advanced Child Tax Credit payments. He says taxpayers should make sure to keep these letters to help in preparing their 2021 tax return.

“Taxpayers who got the payments in 2021 need to compare the advanced payments on the letter received from the IRS with their tax return for 2021 to make sure it is correct,” he says.

If you feel the dollar amounts on your Letter 6419 are incorrect, the IRS says it’s possible. If you moved or changed bank accounts or have one or more payments you didn’t receive, you can log into your account at IRS.gov.

The IRS says taxpayers should use the amount listed in their online account to file their taxes.

Creating an account is free and can be done from any computer with internet access. You can then compare the amount of payments received stated on your letter with the amount noted in your online account.

The Bottom Line

While the advanced Child Tax credit payments have currently stopped, there’s the possibility they may continue via other legislation. If you’re curious where your senators stand on these payments, you can locate the senators for your state and reach out directly to their offices.

