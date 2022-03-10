What's Happening With Norwegian Cruise Line Stock?

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH), the third-largest cruise line operator, has seen its stock price decline by about 21% over the last week, underperforming the S&P 500, which was down by about 4% over the same period. The stock also remains down by about 25% over the last month. The recent sell-off is largely due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, which is likely to impact travel and leisure players with a global presence. Norwegian has already indicated that it would remove Russian ports of call from its itineraries, in a move that could have a marginal impact on its European revenues. Moreover, the conflict has resulted in oil prices surging to 13-year highs, with the Brent crude trading at over $125 per barrel. This could impact profitability, considering that fuel expenses accounted for about 11% of Norwegian’s cruising costs in 2019. Moreover, with the geopolitical uncertainty, investors could be pivoting back to safe-haven stocks, and away from highly-leveraged cruising companies which are only slowly getting back to normal after over a year and a half of Covid-19 related restrictions.

However, now that NCLH stock has seen a decline of about 25% over the last month, will it continue its downward trajectory in the near term, or is a recovery imminent? Going by historical performance, there is a higher chance of a rise in NCLH stock over the next month. Out of 57 instances in the last nine years that NCLH stock saw a twenty-one-day decline of 25% or more, 37 of them resulted in NCLH stock rising over the subsequent one-month period (twenty-one trading days). This historical pattern reflects 37 out of 57, or about a 65% chance of a rise in NCLH stock over the coming month , implying that the stock could be a buy for the near term. See our analysis on Norwegian Cruise Lines Chance of A Rise for more details.

Calculation of ‘Event Probability’ and ‘Chance of Rise’ using last nine years’ data

After moving -21% or more over five days, the stock rose in the next five days on 35% of the occasions.

After moving -27% or more over ten days, the stock rose in the next ten days on 38% of the occasions

After moving -25% or more over a twenty-one-day period, the stock rose in the next twenty-one days on 65% of the occasions.

This pattern suggests that NCLH stock may see higher levels in the next month. We estimate Norwegian Cruise Lines valuation to be around $15 per share, roughly in line with the current market price.

Returns Mar 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] NCLH Return -21% -26% -64% S&P 500 Return -4% -12% 88% Trefis MS Portfolio Return -5% -15% 236%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 3/8/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

