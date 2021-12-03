What's Happening With Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock?

[Updated: Dec 1, 2021] IONS Stock Update

A couple of months back we discussed the decline in the stock price of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS), a biotech company that specializes in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics, following negative data around Tofersen – an experimental drug for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Going by historical performance of IONS stock, we expected the stock to rebound over the next month or so. IONS stock rose from levels of $30 on October 18 to nearly $33 on Nov 17.

However, it has since declined to levels near $26 currently. IONS stock has seen a decline of 17% over the last month, while it is down 14% over the last week. What triggered the decline this time is the uncertainty around its cholesterol lowering drug – Vupanorsen (jointly developed by Ionis and Pfizer). Actually, Ionis reported positive findings from phase two studies with Vupanorsen meeting its primary and secondary endpoints, which includes reduction in non-high density lipoprotein cholesterol (non-HDL-C) and reduction in triglycerides and angiopoietin-like-3 (ANGPTL3) compared to placebo at all doses tested.

Despite the positive data, the stock price has dropped over the last week or so. This can be attributed to safety concerns of the drug. Although Vupanorsen did meet its endpoints, at higher doses the study found elevated liver enzymes and higher levels of fat in the liver. Furthermore, Ionis’ press release stating that Pfizer will review the findings and decide on the path forward, left investors fearing if Pfizer will actually further pursue Vupanorsen.

But now that IONS stock has fallen a large 17% in a month, will it continue its downward trajectory, or is a rise imminent? Going by historical performance, there is a good chance of a rise in IONS stock over the next month. Out of 242 instances in the last ten years that IONS stock saw a twenty-one day fall of 17% or more, 157 of them resulted in IONS stock rising over the subsequent one-month period (twenty-one trading days). This historical pattern reflects 157 out of 242, or about a 65% chance of a rise in IONS stock over the coming month. See our analysis on Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Chances of Rise for more details.

While IONS stock may see a rebound going forward, it is helpful to see how its peers stack up. Check out Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Comparison With Peers to see how IONS stock compares against peers on metrics that matter. You can find more such useful comparisons on Peer Comparisons.

Calculation of ‘Event Probability‘ and ‘Chance of Rise‘ using last ten years data

After moving -13.5% or more over a five-day period, the stock rose in the next five days on 45% of the occasions.

After moving -19.2% or more over a ten-day period, the stock rose in the next ten days on 37% of the occasions

After moving -16.8% or more over a twenty-one-day period, the stock rose in the next twenty-one days on 65% of the occasions.

This pattern suggests that IONS stock may see lower levels over the next five to ten days, but rebound over the next one month.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Stock Return (Recent) Comparison With Peers

Five-Day Return: SRPT highest at 3.2%; IONS lowest at -13.5%

Ten-Day Return: ALNY highest at 6.1%; IONS lowest at -19.2%

Twenty-One Days Return: ALNY highest at 15.2%; BLUE lowest at -56.8%

[Updated: Oct 19, 2021] IONS Stock Decline

The stock price of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS), a biotech company that specializes in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics, plunged 14% in yesterday’s trade to its five year low levels of $30, while it is down 19% over the last one month. The recent decline can be attributed to negative data around Tofersen – an experimental drug being jointly developed by Ionis and Biogen for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The drug failed to reach its primary goal in late stage clinical trials, and this didn’t sit well with the investors, resulting in a sharp decline for IONS stock in yesterday’s trade. Note that earlier this year, IONS stock tumbled after Roche decided to halt clinical trials of Tominersen – which was being developed by Ionis and Roche to treat Huntington’s disease.

Now, is IONS stock poised to see lower levels or is a rise imminent? Based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years, there is a higher chance of a rise in IONS stock in the near term. See our analysis on Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Return for more details.

1D: IONS -14%, vs. S&P500 0.3%; Underperformed market

(Extremely rare event)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock dropped 14% on 10/18/2021, compared to broader market (S&P500) rise of 0.3%

on 10/18/2021, compared to broader market (S&P500) rise of 0.3% A change of -14% or more over one trading day is an extremely rare event, which has occurred 4 times out of 2516 in the last 10 years.

10D: IONS -6.4%, vs. S&P500 4.3%; Underperformed market

(24% likelihood event; 53% probability of rise over next 10 days)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock declined 6.4% over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to broader market (S&P500) rise of 4.3%

over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to broader market (S&P500) rise of 4.3% A change of -6.4% or more over ten trading days is a 24% likelihood event, which has occurred 602 times out of 2516 in the last 10 years

Of these 602 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next ten trading days on 322 occasions

This points to a 53% probability for the stock rising over the next ten trading days

21D: IONS -19%, vs. S&P500 1.3%; Underperformed market

(8% likelihood event; 62% probability of rise over next 21 days)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock declined 19% the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to broader market (S&P500) rise of 1.3%

the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to broader market (S&P500) rise of 1.3% A change of -19% or more over twenty-one trading days is a 8% likelihood event, which has occurred 193 times out of 2516 in the last 10 years

Of these 193 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next twenty-one trading days on 120 occasions

This points to a 62% probability for the stock rising over the next twenty-one trading days

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Here’s a high-quality portfolio that’s beaten the market consistently since the end of 2016.

Returns Dec 2021

MTD [1] 2021

YTD [1] 2017-21

Total [2] IONS Return -17% -53% -45% S&P 500 Return -1% 22% 104% Trefis MS Portfolio Return -4% 45% 294%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 12/1/2021

[2] Cumulative total returns since 2017

Trefis Market-Beating Portfolios Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.