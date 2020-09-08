What's Happening with Fastly's Stock Today

What happened

Shares of Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) tumbled by as much as 7.5% this morning as some investors continued a tech stock sell-off that began last week. Investors, particularly in the tech sector, have been selling their shares lately and taking the profits. But by midafternoon, Fastly's stock had reversed course. As of 3:36 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Fastly's stock was up less than 1%.



So what

What would cause Fastly's stock to drop so far during morning trading, only to gain back its losses by the afternoon? The volatility likely comes as some technology investors are trying to figure out whether the run-up of tech stocks over the past few months is over, or if they should add to their positions.

Image source: Getty Images.

Late last week, the broader market began sliding, mostly driven by investors selling their tech stocks and taking the profits they've made over the past few months. Technology companies have been one the brightest spots in the stock market since March, helped by stay-at-home orders and social distancing. Fastly, for its part, helps companies speed up their websites and apps, and many investors have looked to the company as a crucial tool for a socially distanced world.

Despite today's volatility, and a few days of share price drops last week, Fastly's stock is still up 306% this year.

Now what

The broader market has been tumbling over the past few trading days, driving down the S&P 500 6% since Sept. 2. So even though Fastly's stock rebounded from a steep drop today, investors could still experience a bumpy ride ahead. The important thing for them to remember is that the current volatility doesn't have anything to do with Fastly's business or its long-term prospects. The broader market is experiencing swings as investors try to figure out how to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and the U.S. recession.

10 stocks we like better than Fastly

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Fastly wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Fastly. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.