What's Happening With DoorDash Stock?

Food delivery player DoorDash stock (NYSE: DASH) surged by close to 40% over the last week (five trading days), trading at levels of around $107 on Monday. While tech stocks, in general, fared well over the last week, with the Nasdaq-100 soaring 9% as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by just a quarter percentage point, in line with market expectations, DoorDash stock saw considerably more buying interest for a couple of reasons. Firstly, DoorDash stock has taken a beating in recent months, falling by 25% year-to-date, and by over 55% from its all-time highs of mid-2021, and investors are now seeing more value in the company, which is actually seeing demand for food delivery hold up pretty well, despite the Covid-19 reopening. For perspective, DoorDash grew revenue by about 34% in Q4 2021 and the company projects that its marketplace gross order value will grow by as much as 20% to between $48 billion and $50 billion in 2022. Moreover, last week DoorDash started offering a 10% cash back program for fuel purchases by its drivers to help them offset higher fuel costs while indicating that customers won’t bear the higher costs. The move could help the company better retain drivers at a time when high inflation and a tight labor market are weighing on major gig economy players.

So is DoorDash stock a buy at current levels? DoorDash trades at about 6x projected 2022 revenues, which is well below the 16x forward revenue multiples the stock traded at in 2021. Although the lower valuation is partly due to DoorDash’s slower growth versus the early pandemic, the broader market correction, and the company’s continued losses, we see a couple of factors that could drive the stock in the medium-term. DoorDash is looking to move into delivering more lucrative products such as alcohol and non-perishable goods and this could help margins. The company’s nascent advertising business, which offers homepage banners and sponsored listings could also be a lucrative revenue stream. Moreover, DoorDash’s well-received DashPass program – a $10 per month subscription which lowers delivery charges for users – has seen its base roughly double over the last year to about 10 million users and these users are typically more loyal with higher overall spending. This could also drive growth for the company. We value DoorDash stock at about $120 per share, roughly 12% ahead of the current market price. See our analysis DoorDash Valuation: Expensive Or Cheap? for more details on DoorDash’s valuation. See our dashboard on DoorDash Revenue for an overview of DoorDash’s business model and how its revenues are likely to trend.

Returns Mar 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] DASH Return 2% -28% -25% S&P 500 Return 2% -6% 99% Trefis MS Portfolio Return 1% -9% 258%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 3/22/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

