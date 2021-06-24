What's Happening With Booking Holdings Stock?

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), the world’s largest online travel agency, that offers services from lodging to airline tickets to car rentals, has declined around 2% over the last twenty-one trading days (one month) and currently stands at roughly $2263. It should be noted that the broader S&P500 returned a flat growth during the same period. Now, is BKNG stock poised to decline further? We believe the company remains fundamentally undervalued and there could be room for gains in the stock going forward. Specifically, there is a 69% chance of a rise in Booking Holdings’ stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days) based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years. See our analysis on BKNG Stock Chances of Rise for more details.

Calculation of ‘Event Probability’ and ‘Chance of Rise’ using last 10 year data

[1] -1.8% or higher return during a five -day period in 630 times out of 2517; Stock rose in the next 5 days in 373 of these 630 instances

[2] -1.5% or higher return during a ten -day period in 730 times out of 2517; Stock rose in the next 10 days in 459 of these 730 instances

[3] -1.9% or higher return during a twenty-one -day period in 764 times out of 2516; Stock rose in the next 21 days in 530 of these 764 instances

