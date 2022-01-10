What’s Happening With Baidu’s Stock?

Baidu’s stock (NASDAQ: BIDU) declined by 3.1% in the last ten trading days. In comparison, the broader S&P500 index rose by 0.05% over the same period. The company last week held its annual developers’ event in the virtual world of its metaverse app, XiRang. It was stated that its metaverse should take six more years before a full launch. Now, is BIDU stock poised to grow? Based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years, there is a 48% chance of a rise in BIDU stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days). See our analysis on Baidu’s Stock Chance Of Rise for more details.

Five Days: BIDU -3.6%, vs. S&P500 -1.6%; Underperformed market

(19% event probability)

Baidu’s stock declined 3.6% over a five day trading period ending 01/05/2022, compared to the broader market (S&P500) which declined by 1.6%

declined 3.6% A change of -3.6% or more over five trading days has a 19% event probability, which has occurred 470 times out of 2516 in the last ten years

Ten Days: BIDU 1.2%, vs. S&P500 0.2%; Underperformed market

(46% event probability)

Baidu’s stock rose 1.2 % over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 0.2%

% A change of 1.2% or more over ten trading days has a 46% event probability, which has occurred 1161 times out of 2515 in the last ten years

Twenty-One Days: BIDU -3.1%, vs. S&P500 0.05%; Underperformed market

(35% event probability)

Baidu’s stock declined 3.1 % over the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 0.05%

% A change of -3.1% or more over twenty-one trading days has a 35% event probability, which has occurred 887 times out of 2515 in the last ten years

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Here’s a high-quality portfolio that’s beaten the market consistently since the end of 2016.

Returns Jan 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] BIDU Return -2% -2% -12% S&P 500 Return -2% -2% 109% Trefis MS Portfolio Return -5% -5% 273%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 1/6/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

