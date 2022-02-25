What's Happening With Albemarle Stock?

The stock price of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), a chemicals company that is also one of the largest producers of lithium, a key raw material for electric vehicle batteries, has declined by almost 17% over the last week (five trading days) and also remains down by about 12% over the past month. This compares to the S&P 500 which remains down by about 3% over the last month. So what’s driving the sell off? While the company’s Q4 2021 earnings published last week were largely in line with estimates, with revenue rising 2% year-over-year to $894 million and adjusted EPS coming in at $1.01, the company’s 2022 guidance apparently underwhelmed investors. For instance, the EPS guidance range was quite wide, coming in at between $5.65 to $6.65, with the mid-point of guidance falling slightly short of estimates. Separately, the stock is also likely being weighed down by the broader sell-off in high multiple, futuristic stocks, as investors brace for higher interest rates and tighter monetary policy.

That being said, a decline of this magnitude probably wasn’t warranted. There are multiple factors that could help Albemarle in the near term. Lithium prices have been on the uptrend, rising by over 50% year-to-date and the company has also been investing in expansions, with lithium capacity projected to rise by over 70% in 2022. Although lithium is largely supplied based on contracts rather than on spot prices, the recent pricing trends and capacity additions bode well for the company in the long run.

However, now that ALB stock has seen a decline of about 12% over the last month, will it continue its downward trajectory in the near term, or is a recovery imminent? Going by historical performance, there is a higher chance of a rise in ALB stock over the next month. Out of 180 instances in the last ten years that ALB stock saw a twenty-one-day decline of 12% or more, 115 of them resulted in ALB stock rising over the subsequent one-month period (twenty-one trading days). This historical pattern reflects 115 out of 180, or about 64% chance of a rise in ALB stock over the coming month , implying that the stock could be a buy for the near term. See our analysis on Albemarle Stock Chance of A Rise for more details.

While ALB stock may see higher levels in the near term, based on our Trefis Machine Learning Engine, several peers in its sector look like a better bet than Albemarle. Check out how Albemarle Peers fare on metrics that matter. You will find other valuable comparisons for companies across industries at Peer Comparisons.

Calculation of ‘Event Probability’ and ‘Chance of Rise’ using last ten years data

After moving -17% or more over five days, the stock rose in the next five days on 40% of the occasions.

After moving -12% or more over ten days, the stock rose in the next ten days on 63% of the occasions

After moving -12% or more over a twenty-one-day period, the stock rose in the next twenty-one days on 64% of the occasions.

This pattern suggests that ALB stock may see higher levels in the next ten days and one month. We estimate Albemarle valuation to be around $215 per share, 12% ahead of the current market price.

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Here’s a high-quality portfolio that’s beaten the market consistently since the end of 2016.

Returns Feb 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] ALB Return -14% -18% 122% S&P 500 Return -4% -9% 94% Trefis MS Portfolio Return -2% -11% 251%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 2/22/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

