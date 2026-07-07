What's Happening to MercadoLibre Stock? Here's Why Investors Are Getting More Cautious.

Key Points

MercadoLibre's growth story remains intact.

Profitability has become the market's bigger concern.

Competition is changing the industry's economics.

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When investors think about MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), they typically think of one of the world's best growth stories. The company has spent years building Latin America's leading e-commerce marketplace, while simultaneously growing Mercado Pago into one of the region's largest digital financial platforms.

Yet, despite another year of impressive operating results, the stock hasn't rewarded investors as it once did. So what's happening?

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The answer isn't slowing growth. It's that investors have become increasingly concerned about MercadoLibre's cost of maintaining that growth.

Growth isn't the problem

By almost every operating measure, MercadoLibre is executing exceptionally well. Revenue has grown by more than 30% year over year to $29 billion, supported by healthy increases in gross merchandise volume, unique buyers, and payment volume.

Payments platform Mercado Pago is attracting new users while expanding deeper into lending, investments, and digital banking. Meanwhile, the company is investing billions of dollars to strengthen its logistics network and payments infrastructure across Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina.

These aren't the numbers of a business that's losing momentum. Instead, they reinforce the same long-term investment thesis that has driven MercadoLibre's success for years: Latin America's digital economy remains underpenetrated, and the company continues to strengthen its leadership position.

If growth were the only thing investors cared about, MercadoLibre's stock would probably be performing much better.

Investors are becoming less tolerant of lower margins

Instead, the market's attention has shifted to profitability.

During 2025, MercadoLibre increased spending on logistics, lowered free-shipping thresholds in Brazil, and leaned more heavily on promotions to defend its competitive position. Those investments helped drive higher engagement and transaction volumes, but they also weighed on operating margins. For perspective, net margin has fallen from 10.5% in the fourth quarter of 2024 to 6.4% in the fourth quarter of 2025.

That has created a different debate among investors. The question is no longer whether MercadoLibre can continue growing. It's whether that growth is becoming more expensive.

This distinction matters because companies can grow revenue for years while delivering disappointing shareholder returns -- if profitability fails to keep pace. In short, investors have become increasingly focused on whether MercadoLibre can eventually convert its scale into stronger earnings and free cash flow.

Competition has intensified in recent years

Part of that concern stems from a more competitive landscape.

Shopee, a subsidiary of Sea Limited, has continued expanding aggressively in Brazil through shipping subsidies, attractive seller incentives, and low prices. Another newcomer, Temu, a subsidiary of PDD Holdings, has reset consumer expectations by offering ultra-cheap products shipped directly from China. On the fintech side, Nu Holdings is competing for consumers' wallets and financial relationships.

None of these companies individually poses a threat to MercadoLibre's leadership. Collectively, however, they force MercadoLibre to invest more aggressively to defend its ecosystem. For perspective, the company aims to invest $11 billion in its Brazilian market in 2026, up 50% from 2025.

That has important implications for investors. Competition doesn't have to reduce MercadoLibre's market share to affect the business. Just defending its leadership may require permanently higher logistics spending, more promotions, or lower seller fees, which could impact the company's long-term profitability.

What does it mean for investors?

MercadoLibre remains one of the strongest businesses in Latin America. Its marketplace, logistics network, and fintech ecosystem reinforce one another, creating competitive advantages that few companies in the region can match.

But the stock is no longer being judged solely on growth. Investors also want proof that MercadoLibre can translate its expanding ecosystem into improving profitability. Until that happens, the stock may continue to experience volatility, even as the underlying business scales. Long-term investors need to be aware of this.

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Lawrence Nga has positions in PDD Holdings and Sea Limited. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MercadoLibre, Nu Holdings, and Sea Limited. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.