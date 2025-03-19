What's Going on With These Popular Stocks? BABA, VRT, PLTR

Several stocks have been gaining big attention as of late, a list that includes Alibaba BABA, Palantir PLTR, and Vertiv VRT. Let’s take a closer look at each to see how they presently stack up.

Alibaba Shares Roar Back

Alibaba shares have been notably strong since late January following news of its new AI model that claims to surpass DeepSeek. The company’s EPS outlook remains bullish across the board, a big positive concerning near-term share movement.

The stock is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Importantly, its AI-related product revenue maintained a triple-digit year-over-year growth pace for the sixth consecutive quarter throughout its latest period. BABA’s sales growth has overall shown a modest acceleration over recent periods, as shown below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock’s recent momentum has undoubtedly been welcomed among shareholders following years of negative price action, up nearly 70% in 2025 alone.

Palantir Posts Robust Results

Palantir’s latest set of results came in strong as well, exceeding headline expectations and posting serious growth. Sales of $828 million shot 36% year-over-year and, more impressively, 14% sequentially. The strong sales growth was headlined by a 43% move higher in Customer count, reflecting the snowballing demand the company has been witnessing.

Like BABA, analysts have become bullish on PLTR’s outlook, landing it into a favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). EPS is forecasted to soar 36% on 32% higher sales in its current fiscal year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Palantir also closed a record-setting $803 million of U.S. commercial total contract value (TCV), which shot 130% higher year-over-year and 170% sequentially. U.S. results were jam-packed with positivity, with Commercial and Government revenue growing by 64% and 45%, respectively.

VRT Sales Growth Remains Stellar

Vertiv has continued to post rock-solid growth in its quarterly releases, with EPS soaring 77% on the back of a 26% move higher in sales throughout its latest period. The top line growth the company has witnessed has been stellar, as we can see illustrated below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Importantly, Vertiv upped its full-year 2025 sales guidance in its latest release, with the new midpoint reflecting roughly 16% year-over-year growth. The company’s current fiscal year sales estimate has been experiencing positive revisions all over the past year, as shown below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

All three stocks reflect plays on the AI frenzy, though BABA shares reflect a stronger play on an overall China recovery.

