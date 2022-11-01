What's Going On With Uber Shares?

Earnings season continues to chug along. We’ve received a number of reports so far, with companies finally unveiling what’s transpired behind the scenes.

We’ve just received Q3 results from Uber Technologies UBER, and the reaction was positive, with shares climbing more than 10% in the pre-market session.

Uber Technologies provides a platform that allows users to access transportation and food-ordering services. The company’s operating segments include Core Platform and Other Bets.

The earnings release provided much-needed relief for Uber shares, which are down more than 20% year-to-date, widely lagging the S&P 500.



Let’s take a deeper dive into the quarterly print.

Uber Q3

Uber reported a quarterly loss of -$0.61 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of -$0.17 by more than 250%.

Quarterly revenue came in at approximately $8.3 billion, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Sales Estimate of $8.1 billion by 3.3% and reflecting a strong 73% Y/Y uptick.

Gross Bookings grew 26% year-over-year to $29.1 billion, and trips during the quarter totaled 1.95 billion, reflecting a 19% year-over-year change and translating to approximately 21 million daily trips on average.

Further, adjusted EBITDA was $516 million, up an impressive $508 million Y/Y. Nelson Chai, CFO, stated, "Strong demand for our offerings, better marketplace efficiency, and our asset-light platform helped to deliver Adjusted EBITDA well above our guidance, even as foreign exchange and inflationary headwinds impact all global businesses.”

The company also provided guidance for Q4; Uber expects Gross Bookings to grow 23% - 27% Y/Y on a constant currency basis and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $600 - $630 million.

Bottom Line

The market liked what it saw in Uber’s quarterly results, with shares soaring in the pre-market session.

Although earnings came in under expectations, the company’s revenue growth and growing demand for its services are hard to ignore.

Uber’s earnings are forecasted to take a sizable hit in its current fiscal year (FY22), but estimates for FY23 indicate a sizable recovery.

The company’s top-line is in solid standing, with revenue forecasted to grow 82% in FY22 and a further 20% in FY23.



Uber Technologies UBER currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) with an overall VGM Score of a B.

