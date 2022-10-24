What's Going On With Tesla Shares?

Up more than 800% over the last five years, Tesla TSLA shares have been a stellar investment.

However, the fun has abruptly stopped in 2022, with the stock down more than 40% YTD and widely underperforming the general market.



Logistical issues have been a thorn in the company’s side, with a hawkish Federal Reserve further spoiling the fun.

Now, Tesla shares are back in the spotlight following recent news regarding price cuts for its electric vehicles (EVs) in China.

As previously known, Tesla upped its EV prices in China due to rising material costs.

Further, these reflect Tesla’s first price cuts in China in 2022, with the company’s popular Model 3 and Y seeing their prices drop by as much as 9%.

The market didn’t react well to the news, with Tesla shares experiencing adverse price action in pre-market trading.

Let’s dive deeper into Tesla’s recent quarterly print and see how it currently stacks up.

Tesla Q3

Tesla reported quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share, handily beating the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $0.95 by more than 10%.

Revenue came in under expectations, with the $21.5 billion reported figure missing the Zacks Consensus Sales Estimate by roughly 4% but reflecting a 56% Y/Y uptick.

Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.



Tesla delivered 343,830 vehicles throughout the quarter, which fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 356,163 by approximately 3.5%. Still, it was a quarterly record for the company.

Further, over 365,000 vehicles were produced by Tesla during the quarter, which also fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate by roughly 3%.

In a press release, Tesla shined a brighter light on the company’s logistic struggles, stating, “As our production volumes continue to grow, it is becoming increasingly challenging to secure vehicle transportation capacity and at a reasonable cost during these peak logistics weeks.”

Valuation & Growth Estimates

It’s no secret that Tesla shares are pricey, typical of high-growth stocks. The company’s 7.9X forward price-to-sales ratio sits well above its 5.1X five-year median but is below highs of 23.9X in 2021.



TSLA carries a Style Score of a D for Value.

Still, Tesla is forecasted to grow at a rock-solid pace; earnings are projected to soar 80% in FY22 and a further 29% in FY23.

The projected earnings growth comes on top of forecasted Y/Y revenue increases of 56% and 41% in FY22 and FY23, respectively.



Bottom Line

Down deep in the red YTD, long-term investors have been presented with an opportunity to buy Tesla TSLA shares at levels not seen in some time.

The company’s valuation multiples have fallen extensively, perhaps enticing investors with a long-term horizon.

Further, Tesla has a strong growth profile, with revenue and earnings forecasted to soar by double-digit percentages in its current fiscal year and next.

Look out for the company’s next quarterly print – the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $1.17 suggests Y/Y earnings growth of more than 35%.



