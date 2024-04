The CPI data came in at 3.5% year-over-year, versus the estimated 3.4% leading many investors to think the Federal Reserve will leave interest rates higher for longer. Investors may be viewing the possibility of fewer rate cuts as negative news for Rocket as a mortgage provider.

