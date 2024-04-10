News & Insights

Cryptocurrencies

What's Going On With Revolution Medicines Stock?

April 10, 2024 — 12:20 pm EDT

Written by Erica Kollmann for Benzinga ->

Revolution Medicines announced the publication of a peer-reviewed research paper in "Cancer Discovery" detailing the discovery and preclinical to clinical translation for RMC-6236 on Monday. The company also announced the publication of two peer-reviewed research papers in "Nature" Tuesday. The first paper highlights the discovery and preclinical characterization of RMC-7977, and the second paper highlights the systematic evaluation of RMC-7977 in a wide range of preclinical models of PDAC.

Read the full story on Benzinga.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Cryptocurrencies
Benzinga
Benzinga is an innovative financial news outlet that has become the first choice for brokerages given its easy-to-integrate API suite and easy-to-consume content. Benzinga provides timely, actionable news that helps users navigate a wide breadth of equities in even the most uncertain and volatile markets, in real time.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.