What's Going On With Marathon Digital And Riot Platforms Stock?

April 10, 2024 — 10:43 am EDT

Bitcoin miners are preparing for the upcoming halving event, projected to take place on April 20. The CEOs of Riot Platforms and Marathon Digital shared insights on their strategies exclusively with Benzinga. "The Halving immediately cuts revenue in half while doubling costs for miners," Riot CEO Jason Les said. "Depending on your power cost and machine efficiency, some miners will be uneconomic and will be forced to shut off, decreasing network hash rate by at least 5% and possibly more depending on the trend for BTC prices."

