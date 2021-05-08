What's Going on With COVID Booster Shots?

Millions of Americans have already been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. However, there's a real possibility that another booster shot could be needed. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on April 21, 2021, Motley Fool contributors Keith Speights and Brian Orelli answer a viewer's question about what's going on with these booster vaccines.

Keith Speights: Elizabeth has a question. She asks, are there any updates on the development of the Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and/or Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) booster shots that are projected to be possibly needed in the near future?

Brian Orelli: Yeah. I think they're in clinical trials, is that right?

Speights: Yes. They're taking a little bit different approach. Pfizer is in clinical studies with literally just a third booster shot of their existing vaccine, and Moderna though, they're testing of variant specific shot.

Orelli: Right and I think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is at least developing a variant specific shot although I haven't seen that they are in clinical trials yet.

Speights: Pfizer had talked about also pursuing a variants specific shot but I haven't seen anything yet anyway that led me to believe that they are in clinical testing with that at this point. That's where we are.

I think Moderna CEO said that the company expects to have a booster shot available by the fall, or certainly before the end of the year, and I think you've said by the fall.

Orelli: Yes. I think the thing here is probably they're just going to look at antibody levels. They're not going to try to measure the efficacy based on placebo-controlled clinical trial where they would look for whether you'd get COVID-19, and so that allows them to your smaller trials and also allows them to get the data a lot quicker than having to actually measure efficacy in the development of COVID the disease.

Brian Orelli, PhD owns shares of Novavax. Keith Speights owns shares of Pfizer. The Motley Fool recommends Moderna Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

