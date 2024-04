Costco reported net sales of $23.48 billion for the retail month of March, up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Costco also announced its board approved a quarterly cash dividend increase from $1.02 per share to $1.16 per share, or $4.64 per share on an annualized basis

Read the full story on Benzinga.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.