What's Going On With Circle and Coinbase Shares?

Several digital currency-related stocks, including Circle Group CRCL and Coinbase COIN, faced notably adverse action in today’s session, with investors reassessing their outlooks after proposed legislation, namely the Clarity Act, would negatively affect both.

Specifically, a ‘yield restriction’ provision seeks to prohibit stablecoin issuers and platforms from paying interest or rewards on held balances in a manner that mimics traditional bank deposits, which would be a blow to both companies.

Though the issue is more relevant to Circle, it’s still a big deal for Coinbase as well because a significant portion of its revenue now comes from its partnership with Circle and the yield it offers customers on stablecoin holdings.

If these rewards are restricted to activity-based incentives rather than passive hold rewards, both companies face issues where their most stable and profitable cash-like products become less attractive.

Coinbase shares have lagged behind the S&P 500 so far in 2026, with CRCL shares still up by a strong 25% even after the big drop.



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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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