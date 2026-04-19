What's Fueling Enbridge? A Quick Dive Ahead of Its May 8 Earnings Report.

Key Points

Daily oil prices are captivating investors.

Energy companies not tied to just one commodity can fare better.

Enbridge has a diversified energy portfolio.

10 stocks we like better than Enbridge ›

Investors have been glued to daily oil prices and which stocks to buy, but some energy companies offer greater stability. They have diversified portfolios, so fluctuations in the price of one commodity won't weigh down an entire operation if prices suddenly drop.

A company that fits that model is Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), which is about to report its earnings for the first quarter of 2026 on May 8.

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Ahead of that report, there are considerations to make before executing a potential investment.

The diversified energy provider

Instead of focusing solely on oil and natural gas or renewable energy, Enbridge has an all-of-the-above strategy, giving it more resources to meet different needs where they best fit.

Part of that strategy involves a massive natural gas business across North America. Not only does it supply 90% of Utah's population with natural gas, but it is also the largest natural gas distribution company in Canada.

It's also serving the energy needs of large tech companies with renewable energy. In Texas, it's building a solar facility that should be operational in the summer of 2027, and Meta Platforms has agreed to purchase all the electricity it generates.

What to watch in the May 8 report

The energy required to power data centers can be a significant revenue catalyst for certain energy companies, such as Enbridge.

In its Q4 2025 investor presentation, Enbridge forecast $50 billion in broad revenue opportunities through 2030, specifically listing data centers as demand drivers. In the upcoming report, it will be worth watching for updates or new developments in its gas transmission, gas distribution, and renewable power segments connected to any data center opportunities.

Know why you're buying shares

There shouldn't be a lot of fireworks in this earnings report, which is a feature, not a bug, of becoming an Enbridge shareholder. So before buying the stock, the biggest considerations for an investor are understanding their own expectations and how Enbridge fits into their portfolio.

The S&P 500's 67% climb over the last five years has outperformed Enbridge's 55% return, so Enbridge may not be a fit for your portfolio if you're mainly looking for an energy stock with more stock price appreciation potential. Instead, this energy company may fit more into a portfolio for an investor seeking stability.

In that regard, it has boosted its dividend payout for 31 consecutive years, highlighting its stability and reliability. Enbridge's dividend payout also offers a notable yield of 5.4%.

For potential long-term investors, that makes owning Enbridge shares less about timing earnings and more about how long you plan to hold the stock.

Should you buy stock in Enbridge right now?

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Jack Delaney has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enbridge and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.