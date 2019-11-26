Markets
DKS

What's Driving The Rally In Dick's Sporting?

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) are currently up 17%, following strong third-quarter results.

The Company's consolidated net income for the third quarter ended November 2, 2019, is $57.6 million or $0.66 per share, compared to $37.8 million, or $0.39 per share in the year-ago quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, the consolidated net income for the recent third quarter is $44.8 million or $0.52 per share.

Net sales for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 5.6% to approximately $1.96 billion. Consolidated same-store sales for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 6.0% while the third quarter 2018 consolidated same-store sales decreased by 3.9%.

Looking ahead, the Company now expects full-year 2019 earnings per share in the range of $3.63 to $3.73 and full year 2019 non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $3.50 to $3.60, both up from the previous range of $3.30 to $3.45 per share.

DKS touched a new high of $46.35 and is currently trading at $46.30, up 17.42%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DKS

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular