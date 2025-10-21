What's Driving the Surge in Rare Earth Stocks

(1:00) - What Are Rare Earth Materials That Investors Should Know About

(8:30) - How Did China Create A Monopoly For Rare Earth Materials?

(13:40) - What Are Other Countries Doing To Strengthen their Supply Chains?

(18:35) - VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF: REMX

(24:00) - Where Should Investors Be Looking To Buy Right Now?

(28:40) - Episode Roundup: GDX, GDXJ, SMH, NLR

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Brandon Rakszawski, Director of Product Management at

VanEck, about rare earths, which have become a new battleground in the trade war with China.

Rare earths, a group of 17 metallic elements, are actually quite common in the Earth’s crust, but their

extraction and refining are costly, complex, and harmful to the environment.

Because of their optical, magnetic, and electrical properties, these minerals have become critical inputs

across many sectors, including defense, clean technology, smartphones, and data centers.

China currently controls about 90% of global rare earth production and the refining of rare and other

strategic metals. Given the importance of these materials and China’s dominance, many nations are

working to build alternative supply chains, though such efforts will likely take years to meaningfully reduce

dependence on China.

The VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF REMX invests in companies involved in the

production, refining, and recycling of rare earth and strategic metals and minerals. It has surged almost

80% year to date.

Its top holding, MP Materials MP , recently received a $400 million equity investment from the

Department of Defense, making the government its largest shareholder. Apple (

AAPL

) also signed a $500

million deal to purchase rare earth minerals from MP Materials.

Brandon is also bullish on areas such as nuclear energy and semiconductors. Investors may want to take

a look at the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (

SMH

) and the VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (

NLR

).

Tune in to the podcast to learn more. Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of ETF Spotlight!

If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.

