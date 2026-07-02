What's Driving NIO's Strong June and Q2 Delivery Growth?

NIO Inc. NIO delivered 40,597 vehicles in June 2026, up 62.9% year over year. The total included 21,908 NIO-branded vehicles, 11,743 ONVO vehicles and 6,946 FIREFLY vehicles. For the second quarter, deliveries rose 49.4% from the prior-year period to 107,658 vehicles. As of June 30, 2026, the company's cumulative deliveries had reached 1,188,715 vehicles.



On June 18, 2026, NIO released the latest version of its WorldModel intelligent driving system to more than 700,000 users simultaneously. The update made NIO the first automaker to support synchronized development and deployment of intelligent driving software across both third-party and in-house chip platforms.



It also introduced an enhanced three-layer training architecture, combining a world model, supervised fine-tuning and closed-loop reinforcement learning, to improve performance in complex driving scenarios, deliver more human-like driving behavior and better balance safety and efficiency.



On June 22, 2026, cumulative deliveries of the All-New ES8 surpassed 120,000 units, underscoring its strong performance in China's premium vehicle segment priced above RMB 400,000. The All-New ES8 Five-Seat variant arrived in showrooms and entered presales on June 28, 2026, with the company expecting it to further strengthen the model's presence in the premium five-seat SUV market.



On June 26, 2026, the NIO ES9 reached 10,000 cumulative deliveries within 30 days of its launch on May 28, 2026, setting a new delivery record in China for premium battery electric vehicles priced above RMB 500,000.

NIO’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

NIO currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the auto space are Cummins Inc. CMI, China Yuchai International Limited CYD and Douglas Dynamics, Inc. PLOW, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMI’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 10.6% and 23.3%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 and 2027 has improved 35 cents and $1.04, respectively, over the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CYD’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 52.2% and 51%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 has improved 15 cents over the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLOW’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 16.7% and 31.4%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 and 2027 has improved 39 cents and 29 cents, respectively, over the past 60 days.

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NIO Inc. (NIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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