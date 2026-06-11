What's Driving Molson Coors' Profitability Amid Volume Pressure?

Despite ongoing volume challenges across parts of its business, Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP delivered strong profitability growth in the first quarter of 2026, highlighting the effectiveness of its cost discipline and portfolio strategy. Underlying pretax income increased 16.2%, while underlying earnings per share jumped 24%, even as the company operated in a challenging consumer and industry environment.



A key driver of profitability has been the company’s aggressive focus on cost savings. Molson Coors continues to advance its three-year, $450-million cost-saving program through restructuring actions, supply-chain optimization and operational efficiencies. These initiatives have helped offset inflationary pressures from higher aluminum, fuel and Midwest Premium costs. Management also reported a 9.1% decline in MG&A expenses in the quarter, aided by lower employee-related costs and the absence of prior-year transition expenses.



Portfolio diversification is another important contributor. Growth in higher-margin categories, such as beyond beer, including Fever-Tree, Topo Chico Hard and the recently acquired Monaco Cocktails brand, is helping improve the revenue mix. The company also continues to benefit from premium brands like Peroni and Blue Moon, while maintaining pricing discipline and capturing mix gains from premiumization.



Molson Coors’ strong balance sheet and cash-generation capabilities provide flexibility to invest in growth initiatives, pursue acquisitions, and return cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. While macroeconomic uncertainty and category volume pressure remain concerning, management believes that its cost initiatives, premiumization efforts and expanding beyond-beer portfolio position the company to sustain profitability and create long-term shareholder value.

The Zacks Rundown for TAP

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have lost 6.3% in the past three months against the industry’s growth of 8.3%.



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From a valuation standpoint, TAP trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42X, lower than the industry’s average of 15.32X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TAP’s 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 11.4%, while the same for 2027 earnings suggests growth of 4.2%.

Stocks to Consider

Fomento Economico Mexicano FMX, alias FEMSA, operates across retail, beverages, digital, health, fuel, logistics and distribution, anchored by OXXO and Coca-Cola FEMSA. FEMSA currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FEMSA’s 2026 sales and earnings indicates growth of 17.5% and 115.3%, respectively. The company has delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 16.99%, on average.



The Vita Coco Company Inc. COCO is a beverage company that develops, markets and distributes coconut water, plant-based drinks, protein beverages and private-label products across global retail and foodservice channels. COCO currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vita Coco's current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 47.9% and 14.6%, respectively. The company has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.7%, on average.



Ambev S.A. ABEV engages in the production, distribution and sale of beer, draft beer, soft drinks, malt and food, and other beverages. ABEV currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABEV’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 16.7% and 6.4%, respectively.

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Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.