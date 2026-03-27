What's Driving IONQ's Strong and Robust 2026 Outlook?

For 2026, IonQ IONQ expects revenues of $225-$245 million, supported by a growing customer base, a larger product portfolio and improving revenue visibility. Remaining performance obligations reached $370 million at the end of 2025 compared with $77 million a year earlier, highlighting strengthening backlog and pipeline visibility.

Another critical pillar of IonQ’s robust outlook is its differentiated and forward-looking technology roadmap. The company is targeting a 256-qubit system by late 2026, marking its sixth-generation quantum computer. It is also laying the groundwork for scaling to thousands and eventually millions of qubits using semiconductor-based approaches. In addition, IonQ is scaling capabilities across quantum networking, sensing and security, positioning itself as a full-stack quantum platform provider.

Complementing its strong pipeline and technology leadership is IonQ’s exceptional financial position. The company ended 2025 with approximately $3.30 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments. This robust balance sheet allows IonQ to invest aggressively in R&D and pursue strategic acquisitions such as SkyWater Technology. This financial strength reduces reliance on external funding or government programs, giving IonQ the flexibility to execute its strategy independently and at pace.

Peer Update

This year, Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT is focused on expanding strategic partnerships, scaling its technology platforms, and enhancing manufacturing capabilities, while continuing to invest in engineering, research, and production talent to execute its commercialization goals.

This forward-looking approach is supported by a steadily growing pipeline that spans multiple sectors, including government, defense and commercial markets. Financially, Quantum Computing has significantly strengthened its position, with cash and cash equivalents rising to $737.9 million at the end of 2025 compared to the previous year. This improved liquidity gives QUBT the flexibility to continue investing in key growth areas and reinforce its ability to deliver on its strategic objectives throughout 2026.

Rigetti RGTI is carving out a strong position in the rapidly expanding quantum computing market. With its proprietary Fab-1 facility, modular chiplet architecture, and a clear roadmap toward 100+ qubit systems, the company is demonstrating credible progress in scaling hardware while reducing error rates. Strategic collaborations with Quanta Computer, DARPA, and NVIDIA, along with broader global partnerships, provide both funding support and strong external validation.

Rigetti exited the fourth quarter of 2025 with $444 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term available-for-sale investments, indicating ample liquidity to fund operations and execute on its roadmap without near-term financing pressure.

IONQ’s Price Performance

In the past year, IONQ’s shares have gained 26.2%, underperforming the industry’s 101.1% growth. The S&P 500 composite has grown 18.8% in the same period.

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Expensive Valuation

IonQ currently trades at a forward 12-month Price-to-Sales (P/S) of 40.90X compared with the industry average of 3.89X.

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IONQ Stock Estimate Trend

In the past 30 days, its loss per share estimate for 2026 has broadened 5 cents.

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IonQ stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.