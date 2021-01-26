What's Driving Foresight Autonomous Shares 17% Higher Tuesday?

What happened

Shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings (NASDAQ: FRSX), a designer and developer of sensor systems for the automotive industry, are up 17% Tuesday afternoon after the company received positive patent news from China.

So what

More specifically, Foresight announced it received a notice of allowance from the Chinese Patent Office for its "running vehicle alerting system and method," which is technology that helps detect traffic lights and signs. "The patent will allow Foresight to use its stereoscopic camera-based object detection capabilities to provide collision alerts through the Eye-Net™ application, in order to reduce the likelihood of accidents and injuries," according to the company's press release.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Foresight's systems and technologies are designed to improve driving safety. At a time when the automotive industry is rapidly developing key autonomous-vehicle technology, receiving a patent to help protect proprietary company information is positive news for investors. The company had previously received a notice of allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in April 2019.

10 stocks we like better than Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Daniel Miller has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.