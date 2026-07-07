What's Driving Flowers Foods' Branded Retail Sales Momentum?

Flowers Foods, Inc. FLO is leaning on the strength of its branded portfolio to navigate a difficult bakery backdrop, with pricing, mix, Simple Mills and innovation supporting branded retail sales despite softer volumes and continued pressure in traditional loaf.



Branded Retail net sales increased 3.4% year over year to $1,045.4 million in the first quarter of 2026. The gain was driven by 4% favorable pricing and mix and a 3.6% contribution from the Simple Mills acquisition, which more than offset a 4.2% decline in volume.



The momentum reflects Flowers Foods’ sharper focus on leading, differentiated brands and faster-growing areas of the portfolio. Premium loaf, buns and rolls, breakfast, cake and snacks delivered encouraging performance, helping balance weakness in the traditional loaf category. Simple Mills also performed ahead of expectations, supported by broad-based portfolio momentum, strong consumer demand and positive early response to innovation launches.



Flowers Foods is also investing in product renovation. The relaunch of Nature’s Own brings fewer, simpler ingredients and Non-GMO Project Verified products to the brand. At the same time, the company continues to build around brands such as Dave’s Killer Bread, Canyon Bakehouse, Nature’s Own Keto and Simple Mills, which give it exposure to organic, gluten-free, keto and better-for-you snacking categories.



The key takeaway is that Flowers Foods’ branded retail growth is being driven by pricing and mix, the addition of Simple Mills, brand renovation and targeted growth in differentiated categories. Volume pressure remains a clear headwind, but the branded portfolio is helping FLO defend sales momentum in a challenging consumer environment.



The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have risen 6% over the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 5.4%.

Better-Ranked Stocks to Consider

United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI, a major food wholesaler serving grocery retailers, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for United Natural’s current and next fiscal-year earnings per share suggests a year-over-year increase of 254.9% and 21.4%, respectively. UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.9%, on average.



B&G Foods, Inc. BGS manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and specialty food products. BGS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for B&G Foods’ current and next fiscal-year EPS calls for a year-over-year jump of 11.8% and 15.8%, respectively.



Mama's Creations, Inc. MAMA, a maker of refrigerated prepared foods for retail and foodservice, carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mama's Creations’ current and next fiscal-year EPS implies growth of 73.3% and 46.2%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels. MAMA delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 129.2%, on average.

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Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.