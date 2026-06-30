What's Driving Casey's Strong Inside Same-Store Sales Growth?

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. CASY posted strong inside same-store sales growth, driven by strategic menu expansion and value positioning. Inside same-store sales saw 4.2% growth for fiscal 2026 and 7% growth on a two-year stack. This performance was driven by the prepared food and dispensed beverage segment as well as the grocery and general merchandise segment.

Casey’s prepared food and dispensed beverage business continued to deliver strong performance, with same-store sales increasing 5.2% for fiscal 2026 and 6.6% in the fiscal fourth quarter, reflecting sustained customer demand. Growth was supported by product innovation, including limited-time offerings such as the Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza, an expanded specialty menu and the introduction of the FROSTBITE frozen beverage platform.

Management also highlighted the success of its sauced wings rollout, which increased order frequency by 30% among purchasing customers without reducing pizza sales. In addition, Casey’s maintained a value-focused pricing strategy by keeping whole-pizza prices between $1 and $3, which is below national brands and avoiding price increases for several years, reinforcing its competitive positioning.

The grocery and general merchandise category also performed well, with same-store sales increasing 3.9% in fiscal 2026 and 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Growth in this area is supported by energy drinks, including a top-selling exclusive flavor from Monster and a structural shift toward higher-margin nicotine alternatives over traditional cigarettes. Additionally, the company has leveraged more than 1,500 liquor licenses to shift its alcohol assortment toward higher-margin liquor products relative to beer.

Overall, Casey’s consistent execution across its retail portfolio continues to reinforce its customer-focused operating model. Looking ahead, the company expects same-store sales growth of 2% to 5% in fiscal 2027. By balancing affordability, product innovation, and category mix optimization, Casey’s aims to sustain customer traffic and support long-term growth.

The Zacks Rundown for CASY

Shares of CASY have surged 52.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 45.1%. CASY currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



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From a valuation standpoint, CASY trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, higher than the industry’s average of 28.30.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CASY’s current and next fiscal year earnings implies year-over-year growth of 9.9% and 12.3%, respectively.



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Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

Ross Stores, Inc. ROST operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. At present, ROST flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROST’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 9.1% and 17.1%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. ROST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.2%, on average.



The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer worldwide. At present, TJX carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TJX’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 5.9% and 9.3%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. TJX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.8%, on average.



Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR operates retail discount stores under the Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands in the United States and Canada. At present, DLTR carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DLTR’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 6.5% and 21.4%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. DLTR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 32.1%, on average.

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Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.