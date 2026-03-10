What's Driving Attention Behind These Trending Stocks? MRVL, STRL, HIMS

There have been several stocks gaining investors' interest recently, including Hims and Hers Health HIMS, Sterling Infrastructure STRL, and Marvell Technology MRVL.

But why all the attention?

HIMS Collabs With Novo Nordisk

HIMS shares have struggled mightily overall YTD, down nearly 30% and widely underperforming relative to the S&P 500. Still, the negativity has turned around nicely just this week, with shares seeing a monster gain following the favorable news announced with Novo Nordisk NVO.

Specifically, HIMS announced a collaboration with NVO as part of a new strategy for weight-loss care treatments involving GLP-1s, which will bring Ozempic and Wegovy pills and injections to the HIMS platform later this month. For those unaware, a legal dispute between the pair had been ongoing, with NVO filing a lawsuit against HIMS regarding patent infringement surrounding the above-mentioned drugs. The lawsuit has since been dismissed following the announced collaboration, explaining the nice pop in shares seen so far this week.

While the recent gains are a welcome relief, the reality remains that not just HIMS shares have struggled over the last year; NVO shares have lost more than 50% over the period as well. Below is a chart illustrating the price action of each over the past year, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

STRL Posts Robust Results

STRL shares have been hot for some time now, up by a monster 260% just over the last year on the back of a highly favorable environment, also bolstered by last year’s acquisition of Texas-based CEC Facilities Group, a leading specialty electrical and mechanical contractor.

CEC joined Sterling’s E-Infrastructure Solutions segment, a move aimed at bolstering its Data Center capabilities amid the current AI frenzy. Sterling’s E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides advanced, large-scale site development services for manufacturing, data centers, distribution centers, warehousing, power generation, and more.

The company posted robust results in its latest release, with revenues of $756 million growing by an immense 50% YoY. Notably, the CEC acquisition contributed $129 million to the total, underpinning the positivity of last year’s deal. The E-Infrastructure segment, in particular, of which CEC joined, posted YoY revenue growth of 123%.

Further, its backlog at the end of 2025 was reported at $3.0 billion, growing 78% from the prior year. The CEC acquisition contributed $488.9 million to backlog (excluding CEC, backlog increased 49%).

The sales growth has been boosted nicely following the deal, as shown below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MRVL Benefits From AI Buildout

The positivity behind MRVL shares has also been driven by a recent set of rock-solid quarterly results, with the company reporting just last week. Net revenue of $2.2 billion set a new record and also cleared prior guidance quite handily. MRVL is a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, benefiting nicely from the broader AI frenzy.

More specifically, Marvell’s data center portfolio addresses every product category involved in AI scaling, including AI accelerators, custom CPUs, high-speed copper and optical interconnects, high-bandwidth network switches, and storage and memory devices.

The company’s top line performance has been stellar over recent periods, as shown below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Matt Murphy, CEO, remains notably bullish on the current environment, stating –

‘We expect year-over-year revenue growth to accelerate each quarter in fiscal 2027, driven by continued strength in our data center business, with bookings continuing to grow at a record pace. In addition to our strong results and outlook, our design wins in fiscal 2026 hit a record, which we expect will continue to fuel our future growth.’

The results pushed shares out of negative territory on the year, now up 11% and widely outperforming relative to the S&P 500.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.