What's Driven A 5x Rise In Advanced Micro Devices Stock Since 2018?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) stock price rose almost 5x from $18 in 2018 end to around $86 currently, primarily due to favorable changes in its sales and P/S multiple. During this period, the company witnessed a stellar 233% rise in revenues, and combined with a higher P/S multiple, the company’s stock price has rallied despite a 61% rise in the outstanding share count. Further, over the same period, the S&P 500 returned around 60%, meaning that AMD stock managed to substantially outperform the index since 2018-end.

(A) AMD’s Total Revenue has grown 233% from $6.5 billion in FY 2018 to $21.6 billion on an LTM basis

AMD’s total revenue has risen consistently from $6.5 billion in FY ’18 to $16.4 billion in FY ’21, and currently stands even higher at $21.6 billion on an LTM basis.

AMD is an American semiconductor company, that develops computer processors and related technologies for business and consumer markets worldwide.

AMD’s largest segment is the computing and graphics segment, which brought in $9.33 billion as of FY ’21, making up around 57% of the company’s total sales.

(B) Revenue per share (RPS) increased 107% from $6.53 in 2018 to $13.52 currently

AMD’s revenue rose from $6.5 billion in 2018 to $21.6 billion currently, while the outstanding share count rose from 1 billion in 2018 to around 1.6 million currently.

Due to this, RPS has jumped from $6.53 in FY ’18 to $13.52 currently.

(C) Price-To-Sales (P/S) multiple for AMD rose strongly from 4.6x in 2018 to 15.4x by 2020 end, but has pulled back to 6.3x currently, still almost 1.4x higher than its 2018 level

AMD’s P/S multiple rose strongly to around 15.4x by late 2020, on the back of rising investor expectations surrounding increased semiconductor sales.

However, due to the current geopolitical tensions and increased economic uncertainty weighing on the broader markets, the P/S multiple has pulled back, currently standing at around 6.3x.

