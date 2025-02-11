News & Insights

What’s the Cost To Retire Comfortably for 30 Years in Every State?

February 11, 2025 — 09:01 am EST

Written by J. Arky for GOBankingRates->

The answer to what it takes to be able to retire pretty simple: money. This comes in the form of Social Security benefits, savings, retirement plans and other investments, but it varies from state to state. Add time into the equation and each state in the nation has a different answer for what it means to “live comfortably” during your golden years.

In a recent study, GOBankingRates took a look at how much money you’ll need for a comfortable retirement in every state. There’s a stark contrast between the states with the lowest and highest amounts of money needed to live comfortably. West Virginia was the easiest place to stretch a dollar of 30 years with $1,828,724 while Hawaii totaled up to $6,558,644, a difference of $4,729,920. 

Curious what it takes to live comfortably during retirement in all 50 states? Check out the rankings and see where your state stands in the rankings and if you can make your budget last 30 years.

Fairmont is a city in Marion County, West Virginia, United States.

West Virginia

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $1,828,724

Jackson, Mississippi stock photo

Mississippi

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $1,922,208

New Oklahoma City Park downtown.

Oklahoma

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $1,992,664
Little Rock, Arkansas, USA skyline on the river at twilight.

Arkansas

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,001,283
Huntsville, Alabama stock photo

Alabama

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,057,199
Lake Charles the fifth-largest incorporated city in the U.

Louisiana

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,062,035

Wichita city skyline.

Kansas

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,117,962
Dixie Avenue & Main Street Unite at the Public Square in Downtown Elizabethtown, Hardin County, Kentucky, USA.

Kentucky

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,119,768
Des Moines, Iowa skyline from the state capital at sunset.

Iowa

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,121,176
Youngstown is a city in and the county seat of Mahoning County in the U.

Ohio

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,194,924

Detroit city skyline along the Detroit River at dusk.

Michigan

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,196,122
Public Citygarden in downtown st.

Missouri

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,198,572
Downtown Indianapolis skyline at twilight.

Indiana

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,214,541
Lincoln, Nebraska, USA - July 9, 2013: People in the busy downtown area of Lincoln, the capital city of the state of Nebraska with a colorful pedestrian bridge which is part of the city's effort to make the area more appealing.

Nebraska

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,324,844

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA in autumn overlooking Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Pennsylvania

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,339,614
Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District.

North Dakota

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,357,292
Chicago cityscape looking out over the rush hour traffic commute of the highway in Illinois USA.

Illinois

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,385,864
Aerial drone views perfect reflections of boue sky and puffy white summer clouds along austin texas skyline cityscape.

Texas

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,447,345

Charleston, South Carolina, USA skyline over the Ashley River.

South Carolina

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,464,216
dusk city shot in Santa Fe New Mexico

New Mexico

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,498,465
Nashville, Tennessee, USA downtown cityscape at dusk.

Tennessee

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,521,686
Sioux Falls is the most populous city in the U.

South Dakota

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,522,204

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA downtown city skyline on Lake Michigan at twilight.

Wisconsin

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,546,561
Atlanta

Georgia

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,583,745
11216, Charlotte - North Carolina, Horizontal, States, america

North Carolina

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,660,665
Cities, MINNESOTA, Rochester

Minnesota

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,669,052

States, Wyoming

Wyoming

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,673.535
Wilmington is the largest city in the state of Delaware, United States and is located at the confluence of the Christina River and Brandywine Creek.

Delaware

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,923,045
Downtown Richmond, Virginia On A Sunny Winter Day.

Virginia

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,991,514
Aerial panorama of Miami, Florida at dusk.

Florida

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $3,080,607

Burlington Vermont metropolitan area

Vermont

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $3,141,718
Maine-Portland

Maine

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $3,179,163
Ketchikan, Alaska - September 30 2017: Night aerial/drone view on Front Street, downtown with Welcome to Alaska 1st City neon sign, buildings, vehicles driving and parked, people walking and standing.

Alaska

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $3,226,214
Hartford Connecticut

Connecticut

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $3,227,490

Whitefish, Montana, USA - May 29, 2009 : view of the main street of Whitefish city in Montana with houses, stores, cars.

Montana

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $3,243,353
Boise,idaho,usa 2017/06/15 : Boise cityscape at night with traffic light.

Idaho

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $3,262,494
Las Vegas, MAR 25, 2020 - Dusk special lockdown cityscape of the famous Strip and New York New York Hotel & Casino.

Nevada

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $3,272,021
This photo was taken of Baltimore, MD while flying a helicopter at an altitude of 1000 feet above ground level and passing the city on June 12, 2017 while on a photo mission from a promotions company for twelve golfing resorts.

Maryland

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $3,280,391

Phoenix, Arizona, USA Downtown Skyline Aerial.

Arizona

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $3,280,580
Providence, Rhode Island downtown cityscape viewed from above the Providence River.

Rhode Island

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $3,347,581
Portsmouth, New Hampshire, USA town cityscape.

New Hampshire

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $3,505,787
Downtown Salt Lake City skyline cityscape of Utah in USA at sunset.

Utah

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $3,559,095

Statue of Liberty n New York stock photo

New York

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $3,573,572
Denver-Colorado

Colorado

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $3,647,256
Eugene, Oregon, USA downtown cityscape at dusk.

Oregon

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $3,654,321
Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

New Jersey

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $3,816,081

The skyline of Seattle, Washington, USA with the Space Needle observation tower on a sunny day.

Washington

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $4,104,480
Waltham is a city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, United States.

Massachusetts

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $4,502,059
Santa Ana is the county seat and second most populous city in Orange County, California in the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

California

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $5,206,581
Honolulu-Hawaii

Hawaii:

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $6,558,644

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the 401(k) contributions to find the value of a 401(k) after maximum contributions throughout a 30-year career. First, GOBankingRates found the cost of living for each state as sourced from the Missouri Economic Research Information Center. For each state, the average expenditure costs for residents ages 65 and over were calculated using the national average expenditure costs as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. The average single-family home value can be sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and by assuming a 10% downpayment and using the natinal average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage can be calculated. Using the average mortgage and expenditure costs, the total monthly and annual cost of living can be calculated. Using the IRS’ 401(k) max contribution limits, as sourced from IRS.gov, and by assuming the maximum limits will be increased by the inflation rate. For this study an inflation rate of 2.53% was used as sourced from USInflationCalculator.com. An expected annual rate of return of 10.52% was used, as sourced from Vanguard’s How America Saves. Assuming there are no employer matches and the employee invests the maximum amount for 30 years, the total value of a 401(k) can be calculated. Using the final 401(k) value the leftover savings after 15, 20, and 30 years can be calculated. The exact amount of time needed to drawdown the entire 401(k) can be calculated using the annual cost of living comfortably and the total 401(k) value at the age of 66. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 16, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What’s the Cost To Retire Comfortably for 30 Years in Every State?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

