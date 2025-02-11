What’s the Cost To Retire Comfortably for 30 Years in Every State?

The answer to what it takes to be able to retire pretty simple: money. This comes in the form of Social Security benefits, savings, retirement plans and other investments, but it varies from state to state. Add time into the equation and each state in the nation has a different answer for what it means to “live comfortably” during your golden years.
In a recent study, GOBankingRates took a look at how much money you’ll need for a comfortable retirement in every state. There’s a stark contrast between the states with the lowest and highest amounts of money needed to live comfortably. West Virginia was the easiest place to stretch a dollar of 30 years with $1,828,724 while Hawaii totaled up to $6,558,644, a difference of $4,729,920.
Curious what it takes to live comfortably during retirement in all 50 states? Check out the rankings and see where your state stands in the rankings and if you can make your budget last 30 years.
West Virginia
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $1,828,724
Mississippi
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $1,922,208
Oklahoma
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $1,992,664
Arkansas
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,001,283
Alabama
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,057,199
Louisiana
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,062,035
Kansas
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,117,962
Kentucky
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,119,768
Iowa
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,121,176
Ohio
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,194,924
Michigan
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,196,122
Missouri
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,198,572
Indiana
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,214,541
Nebraska
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,324,844
Pennsylvania
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,339,614
North Dakota
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,357,292
Illinois
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,385,864
Texas
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,447,345
South Carolina
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,464,216
New Mexico
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,498,465
Tennessee
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,521,686
South Dakota
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,522,204
Wisconsin
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,546,561
Georgia
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,583,745
North Carolina
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,660,665
Minnesota
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,669,052
Wyoming
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,673.535
Delaware
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,923,045
Virginia
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,991,514
Florida
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $3,080,607
Vermont
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $3,141,718
Maine
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $3,179,163
Alaska
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $3,226,214
Connecticut
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $3,227,490
Montana
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $3,243,353
Idaho
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $3,262,494
Nevada
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $3,272,021
Maryland
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $3,280,391
Arizona
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $3,280,580
Rhode Island
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $3,347,581
New Hampshire
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $3,505,787
Utah
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $3,559,095
New York
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $3,573,572
Colorado
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $3,647,256
Oregon
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $3,654,321
New Jersey
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $3,816,081
Washington
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $4,104,480
Massachusetts
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $4,502,059
California
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $5,206,581
Hawaii:
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $6,558,644
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the 401(k) contributions to find the value of a 401(k) after maximum contributions throughout a 30-year career. First, GOBankingRates found the cost of living for each state as sourced from the Missouri Economic Research Information Center. For each state, the average expenditure costs for residents ages 65 and over were calculated using the national average expenditure costs as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. The average single-family home value can be sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and by assuming a 10% downpayment and using the natinal average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage can be calculated. Using the average mortgage and expenditure costs, the total monthly and annual cost of living can be calculated. Using the IRS’ 401(k) max contribution limits, as sourced from IRS.gov, and by assuming the maximum limits will be increased by the inflation rate. For this study an inflation rate of 2.53% was used as sourced from USInflationCalculator.com. An expected annual rate of return of 10.52% was used, as sourced from Vanguard’s How America Saves. Assuming there are no employer matches and the employee invests the maximum amount for 30 years, the total value of a 401(k) can be calculated. Using the final 401(k) value the leftover savings after 15, 20, and 30 years can be calculated. The exact amount of time needed to drawdown the entire 401(k) can be calculated using the annual cost of living comfortably and the total 401(k) value at the age of 66. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 16, 2024.
