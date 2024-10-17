What's in the Cards for Vista Energy This Earnings Season?

Vista Energy S.A.B. de CV VIST is set to report third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 23, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the exploration and production company’s adjusted earnings of 74 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40.

Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR Price and EPS Surprise

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR price-eps-surprise | Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR Quote

The company beat on earnings in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, delivering an average negative surprise of 4.3%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share of $1.44 has witnessed one upward revision and one downward revision in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate implies an increase of almost 12% from the year-ago reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues of $446.99 million indicates a 54.3% improvement from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Consider for VIST

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”), the average spot prices for West Texas Intermediate crude at Cushing, OK, were $81.80 per barrel in July, $76.68 per barrel in August and $70.24 per barrel in September. Also, average Brent crude prices were $85.15 per barrel in July, $80.36 per barrel in August and $74.02 per barrel in September, per EIA data. This indicates that the crude pricing environment in the third quarter was highly favorable for exploration and production activities.

The upstream player's projection of solid year-over-year production growth in the quarters of this year amid handsome crude prices is likely to have aided the bottom line.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model doesn’t indicate an earnings beat for Vista Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is just not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Vista Energy has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.27% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Cheniere Energy is scheduled to release third-quarter earnings on Oct. 31. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LNG’s earnings is pegged at $1.84 per share, suggesting a 22.4% decrease from the prior-year reported figure.

Murphy USA Inc. MUSA currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.76% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

MUSA is scheduled to release third-quarter earnings on Oct 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $6.69 per share, suggesting a 13% decrease from the prior-year reported figure.

Oceaneering International, Inc. OII presently has an Earnings ESP of +2.27% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Oceaneering is scheduled to release third-quarter earnings on Oct. 23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 44 cents per share, suggesting a 16% improvement from the prior-year reported figure.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.